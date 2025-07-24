Liberia: Senator Bill Twehway Appointed Board Chair of Senior Female Professionals FC

23 July 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Thomas Kojo Roulhac

- River Cess County Senator Bill Twehway has been appointed board chair of Senior Female Professionals FC, a top-tier club in the Liberia Football Association (LFA) Women's Upper Division.

The appointment was formally presented Tuesday by Club President Emmett Stages Glassco at Twehway's Capitol Building office. Glassco said the senator's role will focus on mobilizing financial and strategic support ahead of the 2025-26 season.

"Sen. Twehway will help us compete in the LFA Women's Upper Division," Glassco said, calling the appointment a major boost to the club's preparations. He also cited Twehway's longstanding passion for sports and leadership in the Senate as key assets to the team.

Twehway, who chairs the Senate Committee on Sports, accepted the position with enthusiasm.

"This is a dream come true," he said. "I've followed women's football in Liberia for years and I'm proud to play a part in its growth."

Senior Female Professionals FC says it hopes Twehway's leadership will elevate the club's competitiveness and visibility in the league, as it looks to build momentum ahead of the new season.

