Liberia: Waho Inspects $500k Bo-Waterside Health Facility

- A high-level delegation from the West Africa Health Organization (WAHO) on Friday toured the ongoing construction of a $500,000 cross-border health facility at Bo-Waterside, a strategic site near the Liberia-Sierra Leone border, signaling a major step forward in regional healthcare integration.

The team, joined by senior Liberian health officials, inspected the sprawling compound--slated to include a state-of-the-art maternal and child health (MCH) unit with an operating theater, postpartum ward, water and solar power systems, and critical sanitation infrastructure. Construction is expected to be completed by early 2026.

"This facility will be transformative," said Hon. Moima Briggs Mensah, a member of the WAHO steering committee. "It brings essential maternal and child health services closer to some of the region's most underserved communities."

The Bo-Waterside facility, once completed, will offer prenatal and postnatal care, emergency obstetric services, neonatal care, diagnostics, and other critical interventions. A 25kVA solar electrification system and perimeter fencing are also part of the blueprint, aimed at ensuring sustainability and security.

Dr. Daniel Koffa, Grand Cape Mount County Health Officer, praised WAHO's investment. "This center will not only upgrade surgical and emergency services in the county but also serve as a benchmark for health integration between Liberia and Sierra Leone," he said. He called on WAHO and global donors to also prioritize training for local health workers.

Dr. Nat Walker, Political Advisor to the ECOWAS Resident Representative, echoed that view, stressing that proper maintenance and long-term financing will be essential. "Government must plan for sustainability, and international partners must help keep the facility state-of-the-art," he said.

Community leaders expressed support for the project and said they hope it will reduce maternal deaths and improve access to quality care along the border.

The facility is part of WAHO's broader effort to strengthen epidemic preparedness and improve health outcomes across the ECOWAS region, especially in hard-to-reach and post-conflict areas.