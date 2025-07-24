Liberia: Budgit Liberia Cuts Ties With Nigerian Parent, Embraces Full Independence

BudgIT Liberia has declared full independence from its Nigerian counterpart, severing ties with the BudgIT Foundation and launching a bold new chapter as a Liberian-owned and led civil society organization focused on homegrown governance reform.

The announcement, made Wednesday by Country Lead Abraham Varney, marks a strategic break from years of affiliation with the Nigeria-based nonprofit. Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Liberian Investigator, Varney said the decision followed an internal review aimed at aligning the organization's mission more closely with Liberia's unique governance realities.

"Liberia's civic and governance landscape requires tailored solutions, solutions rooted in national ownership, cultural relevance, and community-driven leadership," Varney said.

BudgIT Liberia, now fully autonomous and legally registered under Liberian law, will operate independently of the Nigerian foundation. It has discontinued all co-branded programs and retains full control of its digital platforms, project data, and communications tools.

The organization's renewed focus centers on advancing fiscal transparency, expanding civic education, and holding institutions accountable through data-driven advocacy.

Varney called on development partners, donors, and the general public to support what he described as a "Liberian-led movement for good governance and national transformation."

"We welcome both new and continued partnerships with those who believe in the power of localized reform," he said. "This is about building a more accountable Liberia, from the ground up."