Liberia: What Manner of Woman Is Michelle Doe?

opinion

A man who believes he must raise his hand against a woman to command respect is still a wounded boy, carrying scars from an unhealed childhood. So why does popular Liberian socialite Michelle Doe keep ending up with men like that--men who mistake abuse for authority?

It's a question that's lingered across timelines and tea tables: Is Michelle trapped in a cycle, mistaking childish men for childlike ones? Because make no mistake--there's a big difference. The first lacks maturity; the second still believes in magic. Could it be that Michelle, knowingly or not, mirrors the dysfunction of the men she lets into her life? After all, we don't just attract people--we often attract versions of ourselves.

Michelle is a sweetheart. But when a woman has a childlike heart, she tends to treat life like a playground, not a battlefield. And Liberia--like life--is a jungle. It's survival of the strongest, and unfortunately, those who appear soft get preyed upon by those who confuse cruelty with control.

Michelle hasn't always made the best choices. But who has? Recently, she posted a disturbing video, her voice trembling with emotion, revealing she'd been a victim of domestic abuse--allegedly at the hands of her child's father. That man, known as Al Ghaza among friends and family, was already a target of online ridicule for his looks. But now, with domestic violence allegations added to his name, social media has erupted--defending Michelle and demanding accountability.

Yet even as the public stands with her, a shadow of judgment has crept in. The question dominating social chatter is simple but brutal: What was she thinking falling for a man like that?

Some critics say Michelle deserves what she's going through--that her current pain is karma for having once "snatched" another woman's husband. That story, too, is well-known: Al Ghaza reportedly left his wife and two children to be with Michelle. But let's be real. Michelle was much younger then--perhaps too inexperienced to recognize the signs of a manipulator. If we're going to talk about "husband snatchers," we must also confront the complex reality of love, deception, and survival in modern-day Liberia.

Too often, women fall for married men unknowingly. And when they do find out, they're already in too deep. In a society where women outnumber men, where honesty in relationships is rare, and where polygamy is still woven into the cultural fabric, can we really judge? Polygamy, after all, isn't foreign to us--it's the white man's religion that taught us to demonize it.

So if we're going to define Michelle by her past, we must be prepared to label nearly every woman who's ever loved the wrong man. But if we choose honesty, maybe we'll agree: Michelle's only crime was being human. Maybe, just maybe, we should live and let her live.

Because here's the real tea: The loudest voices against Michelle are often the ones who secretly admire her the most. When her story with Al Ghaza blew up, her ex--businessman Sheikh Ibrahim Sackor--took a thinly veiled jab on social media. He posted a smiling photo with his current girlfriend and her parents, captioned with a pointed dig at "yellow machines." Michelle, never one to back down, clapped back--refusing to be body-shamed by a man clearly still wounded by her absence.

So what is it about Michelle that charms, provokes, and polarizes?

She's a survivor. She rose from the shadows, shaped her misfortunes into fuel, and built a platform out of pain. Gone is the timid girl once thought to be Benita Urey's sidekick. In fact, insiders say Michelle was the mastermind behind the blog ideas that helped elevate Benita's brand. Today, Michelle is the bold voice behind the hit podcast "Setting It Straight with Michelle," a show that dishes raw truths, spicy gist, and a deep well of personal lessons.

Now a mother of one, Michelle uses her lived experience to inspire and empower. She's danced with her shadows and teaches others to do the same--with joy, not shame. Her voice isn't just soothing--it heals. Her energy doesn't just charm--it uplifts.

Michelle Doe has the kind of platform that could catapult her onto the global stage. And if she keeps showing up authentically--flaws, flair, and all--there's no limit to what she can become. Think Oprah Winfrey, not just for her struggles, but for how she turned pain into purpose. Michelle could one day earn millions simply by being herself.

So--what manner of woman is Michelle?

She's a Liberian sweetheart. A complex soul. A voice for the voiceless. A woman growing through what she's going through--and teaching others to do the same.

An icon in the making.