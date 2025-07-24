Nigeria: Kogi Assembly Passes Restriction of Truck Movement Bill, 3 Others for Assent

Kogi State House of Assembly has passed the Bill for a Law to Provide for the Restriction of Heavy-duty Truck Movement in Lokoja Metropolis and Other Matters Connected Therewith, 2025, and three other bills.

The bills were passed by the lawmakers after clause-by-clause consideration during Tuesday's plenary in Lokoja.

The other bills are a Bill for a Law to Provide for the Kogi State Agency for Climate Change (Establishment) Law and Other Matters Connected Thereto, 2025, Bill for a Law Establishing the Kogi State Bureau of Lands and Other Matters Connected Therewith, 2025 and a Bill for a Law to Repeal the Local Government Electoral Law, 2004 and enact Kogi State Local Government Electoral Law, 2025.

The speaker of the House and chairman of the committee, Rt. Hon. Aliyu Umar Yusuf, commended the lawmakers for their dedication to the state assignment.

"There is no doubt that some of the bills passed today are very important in the life of our state. We are happy that Kogi State will have such laws during our time."

Hon. Yusuf said the lives of residents and students of Felele in Lokoja are always in danger due to heavy-duty trucks moving on the road.

"Unfortunately our federal university is located on that axis and at any time such incidents occur it is the lives of our young once who will be the leaders of tomorrow that are always in danger by losing their lives as well as properties worth millions of naira will always go in flames and nothing is being done, so with this proactive step taking by Kogi State today, we want to believe that the road users coming from the North and the South will understand that we have a very peculiar situation that necessitated the passing of this law so that we can keep the lives of our people safe."

While noting that vehicles will be restricted from six o'clock in the morning to six o'clock in the evening daily, the speaker urged the road users to abide by the law for the good governance of the state.

The speaker noted that the Climate Change Bill will give the state more access to information and urge people to take proper care of their environment.

While commending the lawmakers for their expertise, Hon. Yusuf urged them to attend seminars and workshops to broaden their knowledge of lawmaking.

The four bills passed are expected to be assented to by Kogi State governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo.