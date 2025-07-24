Nigeria: Sickle Cell Warrior to Nigerians - Replace Stigma With Compassion, Support

A sickle cell warrior, Babatunde Shittu, has shared personal insights into the challenges faced by the patients.

Shittu, therefore, charged Nigerians to replace the stigma with compassion and support for sickle cell patients.

He spoke at the "Let's Talk Sickle Cell" event organised by the Dele Shittu Foundation in Ilorin, Kwara State.

At the event, the state commissioner for Information, Mrs Bola Olukoju, reiterated the government 's commitment to expanding awareness and access to care for persons living with sickle cell disorder in the state.

Olukoju said the government recognises the urgent need to intensify public enlightenment efforts and create platforms that promote early diagnosis and support for sickle cell warriors.

"As a government, we are deliberate about building an informed society where issues like sickle cell disorder are no longer hidden or misunderstood.

"We have made our media channels available to support routine and special advocacy campaigns that raise awareness on health matters," she added.

Olukoju commended the Dele Shittu Foundation for supporting the vulnerable patients through health insurance scheme, describing the initiative as a timely intervention.

"This kind of support complements the government's broader efforts to reduce out-of-pocket expenses and improve the quality of life for citizens," she said.

Earlier, the Senator representing Kwara north, Sadiq Umar, had called for stronger institutional frameworks to support warriors.

The chairman of Dele Shittu Foundation, Dele Shittu reiterated the foundation's commitment to both advocacy and direct interventions on the condition of the sickle cell patients.