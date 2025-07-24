West Africa: FAO Names Gadain As New Representative in Nigeria, Ecowas

24 July 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Adegwu John

Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations director-general, QU Dongyu, has appointed Dr Hussein Gadain as his new representative in Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Gadain, who replaced Koffy Dominique Kouacou, brings over 30 years of experience in natural resource management, food security, and agricultural development in Africa and the Middle East.

According to a statement issued by the global agency, before his appointment in Nigeria, Gadain served as FAO representative in Yemen, where he led one of the organisation's biggest emergency programmes, providing critical interventions in food systems recovery and resilience building.

In his new role, Gadain will oversee FAO's strategic engagement with the Nigerian government, development partners and key stakeholders.

He will lead the implementation of the FAO Country Programming Framework (CPF) 2023-2027, which focuses on sustainable agriculture, climate resilience, nutrition and inclusive rural development.

"Nigeria is a country of immense potential and complexity. I am honoured to take on this role to serve the people and government of Nigeria and look forward to working closely with all partners at national, subnational levels and community levels to support resilient food systems and sustainable livelihoods" said Dr Gadain.

His appointment is pivotal as FAO continues to support Nigeria in addressing food insecurity, climate change challenges and the recovery of conflict-affected communities.

