Nigeria: Kaduna Traders Seek Government's Support to Cushion Economic Hardship

Market leaders in Kaduna have called on the state government to provide financial support to struggling traders through grants or interest-free loans, as many of them were facing economic hardship and capital loss.

They made the plea during a town hall meeting for stakeholders organised by the Kaduna Market Development and Management Company (KMDMC) aimed at discussing the challenges and way forward for marketers as well as traders.

The Chairman, Kasuwar Barci Market, Alhaji Bala Milton, echoed the concerns, stating that past administrations had neglected the market community, forcing many to abandon their businesses or relocate to neighboring countries.

"We traders have never experienced this kind of dialogue before. We raised our concerns, and they said they would take action," he stated.

Milton stressed the need for direct support to the traders through grants or soft loans similar to what was extended to the agricultural sector.

According to him, this is with the view to empowering local businesses and strengthening the state's economy.

"People are ready to be helped. If the government steps in, Kaduna will move forward," Milton said.

Similarly, the Chairman of Kakuri Market, Aliyu Patengi, lamented that high shop rents had discouraged traders from occupying the newly built shops in the market.

He stated that before the part administration demolished the shops, the traders were doing well because rents were affordable, adding that the situation was no longer the same, as many of the traders had not recovered.

"The traders have been financially broken. Many have lost their capital. If the government could support us with loans or grants, it would help a lot," he said.

The Women Leader of the Kaduna State Markets Association, Hajiya Hadiza Abdulaziz, commended the agency for organizing such a meeting, urging the government to give a listening ear to the market women and support them with grants.

Responding to their pleas, the newly appointed Acting Managing Director, Ahmed Shehu, stated that Governor Uba Sani had given the directive to engage directly with the traders.

"His Excellency has specifically asked us to sit down with you, the marketers and traders, because you are his people and he doesn't want anything to affect you.

"The reason for this meeting, as a new management team, is to sit down with our critical stakeholders ,the marketers, the traders, and their unions,to understand their challenges and see how we can resolve them," Sani said.

He explained that all the challenges and pleas would be reported back to the Governor, and plausible solutions would be provided.

The managing director emphasised that such engagements would continue regularly in the form of town hall meetings to ensure sustained collaboration and improvement in the market system across the state.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Business Innovation and Technology, Mrs Patience Fakai, reiterated the government's commitment to completing abandoned market complexes and uncompleted buildings across the state.

She stated that plans were underway to hand them over to the rightful owners, adding that the state government was implementing interventions to improve market infrastructure.

"Ongoing efforts include road construction around key markets such as Panteka, and the establishment of clinics and ICT centres.

"These would support the economic activities of market users and enhance their overall well-being," she said.

Vanguard News