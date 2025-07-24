Rwanda/Cameroon: Rwanda Outclass Cameroon, Stay Unbeaten At T20 World Cup Qualifier

Rwanda women's national cricket team cruised past Cameroon in dominant 10-wicket victory in their third match of the 2025 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier (Division Two) held on Wednesday, July 23, at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1.

Cameroon won the toss and opted to bat first but struggled against Rwanda's disciplined bowling attack. They were bowled out for just 20 runs in 13.1 overs. Madeleine Sissako top-scored for Cameroon with 9 runs off 23 balls.

In reply, Rwanda comfortably chased down the target, scoring 22 without loss in just 3.5 overs.

The Player of the Match was Rosine Irera who delivered a sensational bowling spell of 2 overs, 1 maiden, 1 run, and 2 wickets. She was well supported by Georgette Ingabire, who contributed 13 runs off 14 balls in the chase.

This emphatic win marks Rwanda's third consecutive victory in the group A, reinforcing their position as a strong contender in the tournament.

In the other Group A fixture, Malawi delivered a commanding performance to defeat Lesotho by 106 runs. Batting first, Malawi posted 162 runs for 5 wickets in 20 overs and, in response, Lesotho struggled to build momentum and were bowled out for just 56 runs in 14.4 overs, handing Malawi a comprehensive victory and boosting their chances of advancing in the tournament.

Meanwhile, back home at Gahanga Cricket Stadium, Rwanda men's national team suffered a 6-wicket loss to Malawi in the ongoing Tri-National Series. It was the hosts' fourth loss in six matches.

Rwanda won the toss and chose to bat first, managing 111 they were bowled out in 19.4 overs. However, Malawi chased down the target with ease, reaching 115/4 in 17 overs.

Sami Sohail was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance scoring 26 runs and claiming 2 wickets.

Fixtures - Thursday, July 24

Women: Rwanda vs Botswana (2025 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier - Division Two)