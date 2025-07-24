Liberia: Bong County - Bong Citizens Rally for Peace and Unity

MONROVIA — The United Bong County Association in the Americas (UBCAA) has concluded its National Convention, bringing together citizens from all walks of life under one roof to promote peace, reconciliation, and progress for Bong County.

Held from July 11 to 13 at the Triple Crown Pavilion Conference Center in Louisville, Kentucky, the convention attracted a large number of Bong citizens living across the United States, as well as key political and community leaders from Bong County.

Hosted by Club Kwatekeh of Kentucky, under the leadership of its President, Madam Rose S. Cooper, the 2025 convention was held under the theme: "Cultivating Unity and Reconciliation for a Better Bong County."

Since its founding in 1990, UBCAA has remained a leading voice in the Liberian diaspora community, especially in supporting education, healthcare, and development projects across Bong County.

Serving as guest speaker, the 2011 Nobel Peace Laureate Madam Leymah Gbowee called on Bong County citizens to come together and rebuild their county through three key actions: reflect, regroup, and reinvent.

"We must reflect on how far we've come, what the war did to us, and why our county is so divided today," she said. "Bong County is filled with bitterness and dirty politics. This is the time to step back and think."

Madam Gbowee emphasized that reconciliation must be intentional, not just symbolic. She added that regrouping as a united body is impossible when people are excluded based on political beliefs.

"I may not have voted for your party, but I have something valuable to offer. If you exclude me, you exclude the good I can bring to our county."

She also called on citizens to reinvent the future of Bong County, saying "We need a county where walking through the streets of Gbarnga means seeing clean sidewalks, functioning systems, and people acting with integrity."

Madam Gbowee praised UBCAA's dedication to community service, urging members to keep leading by example:

"When Bong is hurting, UBCAA must be the one to bring healing. When Bong is confused, you bring clarity. Reconciliation cannot happen without integrity."

A major highlight of the convention was the reunion of key Bong County lawmakers--Senator Prince K. Moye, Representative J. Marvin Cole (District #3), and Representative Eugene Kollie (District #5)--who came together publicly after years of political separation.

In a powerful moment of unity, Rep. Cole extended an olive branch to Sen. Moye, signaling a spirit of peace and reconciliation following years of political disagreement.

"Bong County's reconciliation is above all else," Rep. Cole declared. "I will do everything in my power to keep our county unified, because our people deserve a future built on peace, not division.

For his part, Senator Moye commended Rep. Cole for committing himself to the dialogue in the best interest of Bong County. He thanked UBCAA for helping to foster reconciliation and praised Superintendent Hawah L. Norris for her independent and people-centered leadership in Bong County.

"Those who don't want peace in Bong may try to distract us, but we are determined to move the county forward," he said.

Sen. Moye also commended Superintendent Hawah L. Norris for leading without interference from the caucus, allowing ordinary citizens to now decide on county development projects.

He also assured the gathering that efforts are underway to bring back caucus members who felt left out in the past.

Bong County delegates at the convention, including Senator Moye, the representative, the vice president of BCTC, Hon. James Saybay bestowed upon UBCAA President Caimon Joe Gbamokollie an honor with a gown, as the chief Caimon of Bong County.

The lawmakers and superintendent signed a communique, pledging to uphold the Kentucky's reconciliation and peace agreement.

Speaking shortly, UBCAA President Caimon Joe Gbamokollie thanked the delegates for their strong turnout, describing the event as "massive and meaningful.

"UBCAA will continue to engage leaders and citizens to ensure Bong County grows and remains united," he said.

Mr. Gbamokollie reaffirmed the association's commitment to peace, integrity, and collaboration with development partners at home and abroad.

Several high-profile speakers led the panel discussions, focusing on the county's reconciliation, private sector investment, and resource development. Among them were Mr. Michael Rennie, Dr. Demenia Gbarbea, Mr. Leo Nupolu Johnson, Lady Leelai M. Kpukuyou, Dr. Murphy Anderson, and Rev. M. Amadu Sirleaf.

The panels explored vital topics, including the Bong County Diaspora Investment Plan, Partnership Development Strategy, and the Unified Bong County Development Agenda.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As part of its cultural celebration, UBCAA proudly recognized the service of the outgoing UBCAA Queen, Her Royal Highness Ms. Verlyn Dean, for her grace, advocacy, and unwavering support of the association's mission. The crown was officially passed to Miss Kermah Clark, the newly elected UBCAA Queen, who pledged to serve with honor and commitment to uplifting youth, women, and community initiatives.

The 2025 convention concluded with renewed energy and unity, setting the stage for the next national gathering in July 2026 to be hosted by Bong Kwatekeh Association II of Minnesota, a local chapter member of UBCAA.

New Republic Liberia

Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.