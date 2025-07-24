Liberia: Bar President Warns - 2,000 Soldiers Can't Defend 5.2 Million Liberians

MONROVIA — Liberia's national security is dangerously under-resourced, and the government must act now to fix it, says the head of the country's bar association. Cllr. Bornor M. Varmah, President of the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA), has called it "unacceptable" that a nation of 5.2 million is protected by an army of fewer than 2,000 soldiers.

"It is simply unacceptable that a sovereign country with a population of over 5.2 million people is served by an army of barely 2,000 soldiers," Cllr. Varmah declared Wednesday, July 23, at the Barclay Training Center in Monrovia. "This is not only a security gap but a strategic vulnerability that must be urgently addressed through concrete policy and fiscal interventions."

Varmah delivered his remarks during a formal ceremony marking the promotion of several officers of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL). The event was attended by senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, AFL high command, and representatives of civil society. The ceremony was held on Wednesday, July 23, 2025 at the Barclay Training Center (BTC) in Monrovia.

Though the occasion celebrated the achievements of uniformed officers, Varmah's speech became a clarion call for more substantial investment in Liberia's defense infrastructure. His message was simple: no matter how skilled and committed the AFL is, its workforce is woefully inadequate to secure a country of Liberia's size and emerging threats.

A Warning the Legislature Can't Ignore

Cllr. Varmah directed his plea squarely at the Liberian Legislature, the Ministry of Defense, and the ministry of finance, urging them to make the AFL a top priority in the coming fiscal year.

"The peace we enjoy today cannot be taken for granted," he said. "In an increasingly unstable regional environment, where terrorism, transnational crimes, and political unrest are on the rise, Liberia must invest now in the strength and readiness of its armed forces."

He warned that Liberia's hard-won postwar peace and democratic gains risk being undermined if the military remains underfunded and understaffed. "The cost of inaction is higher than the cost of preparedness," he said pointedly.

Varmah's statement resonated with many in attendance, especially in light of recent upheavals across West Africa. Analysts say Liberia's minimal military presence leaves its borders vulnerable to infiltration, and the country is ill-prepared to respond to major crises -- natural or artificial.

Commending the AFL, but Calling for More

While sounding the alarm, Cllr. Varmah was careful to praise the AFL's professionalism, loyalty, and dedication to duty.

"We salute the AFL for its discipline and continued service to the nation," he said. "But even the most committed and well-trained force cannot meet the constitutional and operational demands required to safeguard the Republic without the manpower and resources to match."

This was not a criticism of the military, Varmah emphasized, but a plea for the government to match the AFL's commitment with the support it deserves.

His remarks reinforced a growing consensus among defense observers that Liberia's military remains one of the most under-resourced in the region--a concern that has largely gone unaddressed in successive national budgets.

"As part of our commitment to good governance, the LNBA will continue to support public awareness efforts and advocate for sustainable investment in national defense infrastructure," he said.

The Bar Association, traditionally known for its advocacy of legal reform, has in recent years broadened its agenda to include pressing policy issues such as constitutional reform, judicial independence, and now, national security.

"The state cannot thrive when its defense institutions are structurally weak," Varmah told reporters after the ceremony. "Security is not just the responsibility of soldiers. It is the duty of lawmakers and policy leaders who control the purse strings."

In a related announcement, the LNBA used the occasion to commend President Joseph N. Boakai for nominating Cllr. Boakai Kanneh to the Supreme Court of Liberia as Associate Justice.

The Bar said it welcomed the nomination and reaffirmed its commitment to working with all branches of government to uphold the integrity of Liberia's justice system.

"We look forward to his confirmation and the valuable contributions he will bring to the justice sector," the LNBA stated, underscoring its mission to support a judiciary that is effective, accessible, and independent.