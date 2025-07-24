Liberia: Orange Money, LRA, Ecobank Bring Mobile Tax Payments to 18 Government Ministries

Published: July 24, 2025

MONROVIA -- Liberians can now pay government taxes and service fees by phone, thanks to a landmark agreement signed on Wednesday between Orange Money, the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), and Ecobank, which brings mobile payments to 18 government ministries and agencies.

The new system, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), is expected to transform the way citizens fulfill civic financial obligations, eliminating long queues, reducing travel costs, and bolstering transparency in government revenue collection.

The signing ceremony in Monrovia was attended by officials from the government, regulatory agencies, Orange Liberia, and Ecobank. Stakeholders hailed the public-private partnership as a critical step toward digital financial inclusion, efficient governance, and improved public service delivery.

Dodd: "A Bold Step Forward"

Maxwell Dodd, CEO of Orange Money Liberia, said the collaboration is anchored on four pillars: digitizing public revenue collection, expanding financial inclusion, supporting governance, and making payments more convenient and secure.

"With just a few taps on a mobile phone, citizens can now fulfill their civic duties, saving time, money, and effort," Dodd said. "We are excited to partner with the LRA and Ecobank to help modernize Liberia's tax system."

He emphasized that mobile payments will reduce leakages and increase revenue by bringing more people into the formal financial system.

Montgomery: No Internet Needed to Pay Taxes

Acting LRA Commissioner-General Gabriel T. Montgomery said the initiative builds on previous digital reforms, including the introduction of mobile tax payments in 2018.

"This integration addresses a key pain point, getting official receipts after payments," he said. "Now, payments can be made without internet access. All that's required is a mobile phone with Orange Money balance."

Montgomery said a support team has been activated at both Orange Money and the LRA to handle user concerns. He thanked the Ministries of Finance and Development Planning, the Central Bank of Liberia, and the Liberia Telecommunications Authority for their regulatory support.

Ecobank: Inclusion, Trust, and Growth

Ecobank Liberia Managing Director Madam Salamata Diallo described the partnership as a model for digital governance and citizen engagement.

"This is not just about technology, it's about empowering people," Diallo said. "It simplifies lives, modernizes tax collection, and strengthens the country's financial infrastructure."

She noted that with the integration of the Liberia Integrated Tax Administration System (LITAS), taxpayers across the country can now make real-time payments securely, whether from an urban business center or a rural market stall.

"It's about the market woman in Red Light who can now pay her taxes without leaving her stall," Diallo added. "It's about trust, convenience, and a culture of accountability."

18 Ministries and Agencies Now on Board

The integration covers 18 ministries and agencies: Transport; Commerce and Industry; Agriculture; Health; Education; Foreign Affairs; Gender, Children and Social Protection; Information; Internal Affairs; Justice; Labor; Lands, Mines and Energy; National Defense; Public Works; Youth and Sports; Post and Telecommunications; Finance and Development Planning; and the LRA.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Each agency can now receive mobile payments for fees, licenses, permits, and other services, minimizing paperwork and improving turnaround time for citizens and administrators.

Building Capacity Before Launch

A training session was held July 16 at Orange Liberia's headquarters to prepare staff from the 18 institutions for the rollout. The session covered navigation of the Orange Money platform, mobile payment protocols, and public interface guidance.

The initiative supports the Boakai administration's ARREST Agenda and Liberia's broader digital transformation strategy aimed at leveraging technology to strengthen service delivery, boost domestic revenue, and promote inclusive economic growth.

"This is more than convenience," Dodd said. "It's a smart investment in Liberia's future."