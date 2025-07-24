Liberia: Govt, W/Bank Sign U.S.$88.7m Educational Pact

The Government of Liberia and the World Bank have signed a landmark US$88.7 million agreement aimed at transforming public primary education across the country through the Excellence in Learning in Liberia (EXCEL) Project.

The financing package, approved by the World Bank Board on June 10, 2025, includes a US$60 million credit from the International Development Association (IDA) and a US$28.7 million grant from the Global Partnership for Education (GPE).

This initiative marks the first investment under the World Bank's new 2025-2030 Country Partnership Framework for Liberia, which prioritizes building foundations for more and better jobs.

At a formal ceremony held at the Executive Mansion on Wednesday, Liberia's Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, signed the agreement on behalf of the government, while Ms. Georgia Wallen, World Bank Country Manager for Liberia, represented the bank.

In his special remarks, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai highlighted the importance of collaboration between the government and its international partners. He expressed pride in the commitment of his administration and the broader development community, noting that continued teamwork would help lift Liberia to new heights.

"This project directly aligns with the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development," said President Boakai. "It represents a significant investment in our future by focusing on what matters most educating our children and equipping our educators."

He said the project will be used to improve the learning conditions across the country.

The Liberian leader made it clear that disorganized classrooms without the requisite facilities deprive the children of the country, making them unable to compete with other children across the world. "We can't keep seeing this and not taking action. We must begin now in finding the solutions," the President said.

The EXCEL Project will support the construction of over 100 primary schools and rehabilitation classrooms across the country, train more than 6,500 teachers, and provide leadership development for over 4,500 school administrators. In total, the project will reach 2,337 public primary schools and improve foundational literacy and numeracy for over 350,000 primary students through enhanced instructional materials and teaching methods.

An estimated 12,000 teachers and school leaders will receive specialized training to strengthen foundational learning outcomes and classroom effectiveness, among other expected outcomes.

President Boakai extended his deep gratitude to the World Bank and the Global Partnership for Education for their continued support, emphasizing that education remains a top priority in Liberia's development agenda.

Speaking earlier, World Bank Country Manager Georgia Wallen said today's signing marks a historic step forward in reducing learning poverty and unlocking opportunities for Liberian youths.

She said the EXCEL project builds on past gains, with a sharp focus on targeting Liberia's urgent educational crisis. She said the project will affect all public primary schools across the country.

For his part, Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan termed the signing of the agreement the right "Independence gift" for the children of Liberia.

"President Boakai has over the past few days been dedicating projects and launching youth-friendly programs, but this is one of the biggest 26 gifts."

Minister Ngafuan lauded President Boakai for being a focused leader on the right things. He said the works have just begun in actualizing the ambitions of the people of Liberia.

"Projects can be signed, plans can be made but implementation is what is key and the President is key on delivery because the Liberian people want to see delivery," he intimated. Education Minister Dr. Jarso Jallah said the project holds great promise for the future of learning in our country.

She believes the project will truly strengthen foundational learning in Liberia.