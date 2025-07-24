Liberia: Underfunded Security Sector Is Threat to Peace

The President of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) is requesting for a significant budgetary increase for the Security institutions, specifically the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), in the 2026 National Budget.

Out of the National Budget of US$880million, the military spending was estimated at US$37.15 million in 2025. This allotment, LNBA president, Cllr. Bornor Varmah believes, is insignificant to the service offered by the AFL in protecting national security and peace.

He made the assertion yesterday, when he spoke at the promotion ceremony of officers of the AFL held at the Barclay Training Center in Monrovia.

According to Varmah, post conflict reconstruction and peace building gains could be threatened if Security institutions remain under resource. Varmah said, in an increasingly unstable regional environment, where terrorism, transnational crimes and political unrest are on the rise, Liberia must invest now in strengthening and readiness of its armed forces.

"The peace we are enjoying today cannot be taken for granted," Varmah said to his audience that included members of the diplomatic corps, military officers and the Ministry of Defense.

He said as a part of the LNBA's broader advocacy for good governance, rule of law and national security, it remains committed to supporting reforms and public awareness efforts that highlight the need for sustainable investment in national defense infrastructure.

He used the occasion to reaffirm the LNBA commitment to working with all of the Branches of government to promote an effective, accessible and accountable justice system.

"LNBA remains a firm partner in protecting the rule of law and defending the integrity of Liberia's democratic institutions," Varmah emphasized.

Varmah wondered how a population of over 5.2m people be protected by an army of 2000 soldiers, adding: "This is simply unacceptable for Liberia."

"This is not only a security gap but a strategic necessity that must be urgently addressed through concerted policy and fiscal interventions."

He however praised the AFL for its discipline, professionalism and continued service to the nation, but warned that no matter how committed and well trained, a small force cannot reasonably be expected to meet the constitutional and operational demands required to safeguard the Republic.

He meanwhile called on the Legislature, the Ministry of National Defense and the National Budget authorities to prioritize the defense sector in future fiscal cycles.

Liberia's draft national budget for 2025, which includes provisions for the military, is projected to be US$880 million, a 15.3% increase over the 2024 recast budget.

This budget aims to address key priorities outlined in the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development and fulfill government obligations.

The budget process has faced some political hurdles, including a leadership crisis in the House of Representatives, but the budget has been passed by the legislature and signed into law by President Boakai.

The budget includes provisions for the military, covering personnel costs, operations, procurement, and potentially research and development.