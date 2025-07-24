Liberia: Modern EPA Headquarters, Scientific Lab Dedicated

The new headquarters and state-of-the-art laboratory of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have been dedicated in Mamba Point, Monrovia, marking what Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung hailed as a "proud and historic day" in Liberia's journey toward sustainable development and environmental stewardship.

The VP, who performed the official dedicatory ceremony on Wednesday, July 23, emphasized that the new facility represents more than just infrastructure; it embodies a new era under the ARREST Agenda, where development is pursued alongside environmental responsibility.

"We gather not only to open a building, but to open a new chapter in Liberia's environmental governance rooted in integrity, efficiency, science, and national pride," Koung declared.

For years, the EPA operated under difficult conditions in two rented buildings in Sinkor that failed to meet even the agency's environmental standards. The vice president called the previous setup "unacceptable" and said it undermined the agency's credibility. "That had to change," he stressed. "And today, I am proud to say: that change has come."

The new headquarters was renovated at a cost of nearly US$75,000, bringing it up to full compliance with safety, environmental, and accessibility standards. Additionally, the agency launched a US$100,000 modern scientific laboratory, which will enable domestic analysis of water quality, air pollution, coastal erosion, and climate data key tools for shaping evidence-based policy and fulfilling Liberia's commitments under the Paris Agreement.

Koung also announced plans for a permanent, climate-resilient EPA headquarters powered entirely by renewable energy, which the government aims to complete within three to five years.

EPA Executive Director Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo Emphasizes Reform, Innovation, and National Ambition, and uses the occasion to reflect on the agency's transformation under the leadership of President Joseph Boakai, describing it as the dawn of "a new era of accountability, action, and ambition."

"Institutions like the EPA are now expected not just to regulate, but to innovate," he said. "That is exactly what we are doing here today."

Director Dr. Urey Yarkpawolo recounted how internal staff feedback revealed the poor state of previous facilities and a lack of enforcement tools. In response, the EPA procured two buses for staff transportation and additional vehicles for its Compliance and Enforcement Team.

"We listened. We acted. And today, with great pride, we dedicate this new, dignified building in Macobah, an office space that reflects the growing importance of environmental governance in Liberia's national development agenda."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The newly launched lab will significantly enhance the EPA's capacity to conduct forensic environmental testing, eliminating the need to send samples abroad, a move that will save time and resources.

Further solidifying the agency's commitment to institutional development, the EPA Board has approved the purchase of both the new headquarters and the adjacent property housing the laboratory.

Director Emmanuel also shared updates on Liberia's efforts to join the global carbon trading system. With support from the UNDP and other partners, the EPA and the Vice President's Office are working on forest and carbon stock inventories necessary for Liberia's full participation in the carbon market under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

"You cannot sell what you do not know you have. But if you know, you can negotiate better," Emmanuel stated, outlining ambitions to generate revenue through carbon credits to support Liberia's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

A draft Carbon Market Policy was recently reviewed by the National Technical Steering Committee and includes frameworks for institutional roles, carbon credit ownership, and equitable benefit-sharing.

"We want the stewardship of our natural resources to bring real benefits to our people while contributing to the global fight against climate change," the EPA head concluded.

The event was attended by officials of the government, development partners, civil society actors, and members of the media. The dedication marks a renewed commitment by Liberia to protect its environment while promoting sustainable growth.