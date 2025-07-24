Liberia: Suspended Nocal CEO Appears in Court On Economic Sabotage Charges

Rustonlyn Suacoco Dennis, the suspended Chief Executive Officer of the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL), spent several hours on Tuesday inside Criminal Court "C" following her indictment last week on multiple criminal charges, including economic sabotage.

Dennis was indicted alongside Richmond Jallah, NOCAL's financial comptroller, and Edmond Massaquoi II, an IT technician at the Ministry of Transport. Unlike some criminal defendants, Dennis did not appear in handcuffs. Instead, she voluntarily surrendered herself to the court accompanied by her legal team.

Court records show that Dennis and her co-defendants had already secured bail in the amount of US$255,000, backed by two sureties: Brighter Day School, Inc., represented by its principal, and Ms. Anna Jallah, who offered property as collateral. While the prosecution has yet to challenge the bail, the court has approved it. Should the prosecution contest and successfully prove the bail to be defective, the defendants could be rearrested and required to file new bail or face detention.

Dennis has consistently denied any wrongdoing, calling the charges "politically motivated" in multiple public statements and on social media.

According to the indictment, Dennis and her co-defendants allegedly manipulated the procurement process for the purchase of a luxury MG 2024 RX8 SUV from Cactus Motors. The vehicle was acquired for US$75,000, though prosecutors allege its actual cost was US$45,000. The indictment further claims that Dennis conspired with Cactus Motors to receive the additional US$30,000 as a kickback.

Prosecutors allege that this US$30,000 kickback was provided in the form of another vehicle, registered under the Tanti Group of Company, which is owned by Dennis, thereby defrauding the Liberian government.

The indictment also accuses Dennis of abusing her position as CEO to award a consultancy contract worth US$585,000 to West Africa Geo-Services (WAGS). Of that amount, prosecutors allege US$300,000 was paid in violation of the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) Act and the Public Financial Management (PFM) Law.

Additionally, the indictment claims that Dennis mismanaged thousands of dollars from NOCAL's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, diverting them to reward political supporters in Montserrado County District #4, where she previously served as a Representative.

Dennis and her co-defendants are expected to return to court as the trial proceeds.