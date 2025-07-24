Nigeria: 12 Kidnappers Arrested in Kogi, Victims Rescued

24 July 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Tijani Labaran, Lokoja

Twelve suspected kidnappers and one informant have been arrested in a coordinated security operation at the Kogi-Kwara border.

Several abducted women were also rescued.

Kogi State Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, disclosed this at a press briefing in Lokoja on Wednesday, saying the operation was jointly executed by the Office of the National Security Adviser's Hybrid Force and troops from the Forward Operating Base (FOB), Egbe.

Fanwo said a fierce gun battle occurred, forcing some kidnappers to flee, abandoning their motorcycles and victims. One security operative was shot and is receiving treatment, with Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo offering to cover the medical costs.

He commended the security forces for their bravery and reaffirmed the state's zero-tolerance for criminality.

Fanwo said the suspects would face full prosecution after investigations are concluded.

