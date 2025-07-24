Nigeria: Wafu B - F' Eagles Strategise to Stop Rampaging Ivorians in Final

Nigeria's U20 boys, the Flying Eagles, know they must be at their best to overcome the formidable Young Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire in today's Final of the WAFU B U20 Boys Tournament in Accra, Ghana.

The Ivorians have been ruthless in the tournament, winning all four of their previous matches. They kicked off with a 2-1 victory over Burkina Faso, followed by narrow 1-0 and 2-0 wins against Niger Republic and Togo, respectively, in the group phase. In Sunday's semi-finals, they showed resilience, coming from behind to defeat Ghana 2-1.

On the other hand, Nigeria's Flying Eagles have had their own share of drama. Forward Mohammed Abdullahi scored an 84th-minute equalizer against Ghana in their opening match, and they later thrashed Benin 4-1. In the semi-finals, Nigeria triumphed 4-3 over Niger Republic after a tense penalty shootout following a 0-0 draw in regulation time.

Today's final at Ghana's Centre of Excellence in Prampram promises to be an exciting affair, with WAFU B President Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau among the dignitaries expected to attend.

For Head Coach Aliyu Zubair, this is another chance to solidify his growing reputation as a winner, having already led the Flying Eagles to last year's WAFU B title and a FIFA World Cup spot earlier this year. Key players to watch include Mohammed Abdullahi and Ezekiel Kpangu for Nigeria, and Abdoul Bamba and Ali Kone for Cote d'Ivoire.