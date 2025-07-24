Nigeria: Obidient Movement Denies Obi Out of ADC Coalition

The Obidient Movement has debunked a viral social media post claiming that former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has withdrawn from the African Democratic Congress (ADC)-led opposition coalition.

The post, shared on Tuesday by an account identified as "ADC News" on X (formerly Twitter), had claimed, "Peter Obi has pulled out of ADC coalition."

However, reacting to the claim, the National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, dismissed it as false.

Speaking in a telephone interview with Daily Trust, Tanko said, "To the best of my knowledge, nothing of such. There are proper channels of communication, and nothing of such has emanated from those channels. It's not true."

The viral post surfaced shortly after the Labour Party's 2023 vice presidential candidate, Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, identified with the party's Julius Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC) and raised concerns over the motives behind ongoing coalition arrangements.

"I have attended, and I have listened to the coalition agenda. Yet, I still remain in the Labour Party," Datti had said.

Although speculation continues in political circles about Obi's possible alignment with the ADC-led coalition, the former Anambra State governor has reiterated his commitment to the Labour Party, insisting that the coalition effort is targeted at building a united opposition ahead of the 2027 general elections.