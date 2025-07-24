Nigeria: Chess Charity Backs Nigeria's Rising Star Tennyson Olisa

To mark International Chess Day, Chess for Social Impact, a flagship initiative of Mendlife Global Foundation, hosted the Abuja Elite Chess Meetup at Cafe One, Sterling Bank Plaza. The event combined high-level competition with a fundraiser for Nigeria's rising chess star, Tennyson Olisa.

The theme for this year, "Every Move Counts," highlighted both the strategy of chess and the importance of each step in a young athlete's journey.

Founder Oto-obong Mendie (Cassandra) emphasized that the event was more than just a tournament; it was about transformation through chess. "We are here to celebrate chess as a force for change. This year, our focus is on helping Tennyson Olisa, who's making Nigeria proud," she said.

Tennyson, 22, needs financial support to attend the FIDE Grand Swiss in Uzbekistan and the World Cup in India. His trip requires approximately 54 million, covering costs such as travel, coaching, and accommodation. Mendie underscored the importance of giving Tennyson a global platform. "He has the talent and heart -- now he needs support," she added.

Tennyson's manager, his elder brother Engr. Anthony Olisa, shared that the event aimed to give him greater visibility and attract sponsors. "He's doing amazing things for Nigeria and is now among Africa's best," he said.

The Nigeria Chess Federation's Vice President, Adeyinka Adewole, voiced strong support, emphasizing that this opportunity would be a "dream come true" for Tennyson.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ezekiel Bankole Ipinlaiye, MD of Prog Loyd Realtors, urged Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, along with other stakeholders, to support Tennyson's global journey.

The event featured a blitz tournament, exhibition match, and a mentorship session. A silent auction raised funds, and Tennyson thanked everyone, saying, "Representing Nigeria has always been my dream. I'll give my all."

The foundation raised over ₦5 million during the event, nearly halfway to the ₦54 million target. Mendie concluded, "Every move counts -- on the board and in life. Together, we can lift our youth to greatness."