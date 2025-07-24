Nigeria: Fadairo, Udeme Clinch Int'l Pairs Golf Title, Book World Finals Spot

The 2025 edition of the International Pairs Golf Competition came to a thrilling conclusion over the weekend at the scenic Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort, as Julius Fadairo and Essiet Udeme emerged champions after a stellar performance.

Representing Seplat Energy, the dynamic duo carded a total of 74 stableford points over 36 holes--opening with 36 points on Day 1 and closing strong with 38 points--to outplay a competitive field and claim the coveted top prize.

With the victory, Fadairo and Udeme will now represent Nigeria at the prestigious International Pairs World Finals slated for October at the iconic Sun City Golf Resort in South Africa.

The 2025 edition, fiercely contested and generously supported by sponsors including Seplat Energy, Pepsi, Suzuki by CFAO, RwandAir, and True Blue Energy, witnessed standout performances across the board.

The teams of Ganiyu and Eddie, as well as Nsenobong Akpabio and Edidiong Idiong, both finished tied in second place with 70 points each. Madudu and Orok secured fourth place, while Walter and Onofiok completed the top five.

In the guest category, former Nigerian international footballer Jonathan Akpoborie topped the leaderboard with a two-day total of 54 points.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Remi Olukoya, Nigeria's representative for International Pairs, expressed satisfaction with the level of competition and overall organization. He also reaffirmed his commitment to elevating the tournament in future editions.

"This year's turnout and the quality of play have been remarkable. We're confident that our representatives will make the country proud on the world stage," Olukoya said. "We are committed to continually improving the quality of our events to give participants a memorable experience," Olukoya said.

He also expressed gratitude to the sponsors; Seplat Energy, Pepsi, Suzuki by CFAO, RwandAir, and True Blue Energy for their continued support and fruitful partnership.