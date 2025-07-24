Sudan: Cholera and Other Epidemics, 'Side Effects' of an Endless War

Khartoum — In addition to the war, Sudan is suffering from the spread of diseases that are worsening the humanitarian crisis, with a health alert for the spread of cholera. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), between July 2024 and the end of May 2025, 83,000 cases of cholera were recorded, of which 32,000 occurred in 2025, with a peak last May, and more than 2,000 deaths.

The emergency affects 16 of the country's 18 states, with 70% of the cases concentrated in El Gezira, El Gedaref, Khartoum, and White Nile. The capital, Khartoum, is the most affected city, with 22,000 cases recorded.

Although the spread is concentrated in the east, the western regions, including Darfur, are also not spared from the disease's spread. According to data from Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), cases in the west are increasing, although the situation makes it difficult to control and monitor the epidemic, given that the area is under the control of the Rapid Support Forces. MSF has opened a treatment center at Nyala Hospital in South Darfur, after recording 250 deaths and 279 cases since the end of May.

The effects of the conflict are the main cause of the cholera epidemic.

Fighting destroys hospitals and sewage systems and leaves bodies unburied, favoring the spread of cholera. In the capital alone, 72% of health facilities are out of service, while the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF are trying to keep health centers operating. The vaccination campaign is facing major difficulties: of the three million doses shipped, almost half were destined for Khartoum, where 1.3 million people were vaccinated. Another three million doses are expected to arrive in the coming weeks, but rapid delivery faces enormous logistical obstacles due to the conflict.

Cholera is not the only health threat. Malaria has again become an emergency in 14 states, while alerts have also been issued for dengue, measles, and rubella. An estimated three million children under the age of five are at risk of infection. In response, the Sudanese Ministry of Health, in collaboration with UNICEF and the Global Fund, has begun distributing more than 16 million mosquito nets to protect more than 28 million people, especially during the rainy season, which increases the risk of these diseases.

Those most affected by this health crisis are those who have had to flee their homes and live in precarious conditions. More than eight million Sudanese are internally displaced, and more than 3.5 million have sought refuge in neighboring countries such as Egypt, South Sudan, Chad, Libya, the Central African Republic, Uganda, and Ethiopia. Many of the internally displaced people are in the eastern regions, where cholera is most prevalent, and in Darfur. (Agenzia Fides 24/7/2025)