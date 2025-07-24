Sudan: RSF Militia Strategic Suicide Drone Shot Down in El-Fashir

El-Fashir, July 24, 2025 (SUNA) - The armed forces of the 6th Infantry Division and the joint forces of the armed struggle movements in El-Fashir have succeeded in shooting down a strategic suicide drone belonging to the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia of Al-Dagalo family.

The official spokesman for the joint forces of the armed struggle movements, Colonel Ahmed Hussein Mustafa, confirmed that the brave heroes of El-Fashir surprised the Janjaweed militia by shooting down their strategic drone, reflecting their determination and will to defend their land and holy sites.

Colonel Ahmed Hussein Mustafa considered, in a statement to SUNA, this event a severe blow to the plans of the aggressive militia and a boost to the morale of the heroes and the Sudanese people in the face of challenges, pointing to the series of repeated defeats inflicted by the armed forces, the joint force, the police, the intelligence services, the mobilized forces, and the popular resistance, against the terrorist rebel militia of Al-Dagalo family in El-Fashir. He emphasized that these victories reflect the strength and resilience of the armed forces and their ability to confront the aggressive militias.

Colonel Mustafa added that the armed forces, the joint force, the police, the general intelligence services, the mobilized forces, and the popular resistance would continue to defend their land and holy sites and will continue to confront the terrorist militia and its mercenaries. He added that the armed forces, the joint force, and the forces supporting them would not rest until every inch of the homeland is liberated from the filth of the terrorist rebel militia supported by the forces of aggression and oppression, with all strength and bravery, sacrificing their lives, their precious possessions, and their most valuable belongings.

The Joint Force spokesperson concluded his remarks by praising the steadfastness and sacrifices of the citizens of El-Fashir, who chose to remain in the city despite the systematic artillery shelling by the militia on residential neighborhoods and displacement camps. He underscored that their steadfastness and sacrifices reflect the strength and resilience of the Sudanese people in the face of challenges.