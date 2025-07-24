Protests in Kisii on June 25, 2025 in commemoration of the demos last year when over 60 people were shot dead by police during anti-Finance Bill demonstrations.

Nairobi — As Kenyans reel under economic hardship, President William Ruto's silence on the e-citizen multi-billion-shilling scandal sparks outrage and deepens mistrust.

At a time when millions of Kenyans are barely making ends meet, battling the high cost of living, joblessness, and relentless tax hikes, a chilling revelation has gripped the nation: Sh44.8 billion collected through the government's e-Citizen portal is missing.

Even more deafening than the numbers is the silence of President Ruto.

The self-proclaimed champion of a "digital government" and a "ruthless war on corruption" President Ruto has not uttered a single word since the scandal broke during a Parliamentary Accounts Committee (PAC) hearing this week.

And for many Kenyans, that silence speaks volumes.

Since taking office, President Ruto has fought hard to shake off the growing public perception that his administration is riddled with corruption.

From inflated tenders and shady contracts to questionable appointments, the whispers have become louder, and the signs harder to ignore.

Now, as Sh44.8 billion disappears into the digital ether of e-Citizen, a system central to his digitization legacy, the President's inaction is raising uncomfortable questions:

Why the silence? Why isn't the scandal being treated as a national emergency?

And where are the swift arrests and overnight investigations that often greet opposition voices and government critics?

The e-Citizen platform, designed to streamline access to over 16,000 government services, has instead exposed a gaping accountability black hole.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu told MPs that revenue from at least 34 marriage registration centres is either missing or completely unaccounted for.

Some reports weren't filed. Some funds were never traced. And still, there has been no immediate response from law enforcement.

Not a word from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI). No action from the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC). Not even a statement from the President's own communications team. The silence from all corners of government is deafening.

This is the same administration where protesters are tracked and arrested within hours.

Where vocal critics are often branded as terrorists. Yet when Sh44.8 billion quietly vanishes, the entire government seems to shrug.

Even more troubling is the admission that the government does not fully control the e-Citizen system.

Solicitor-General Shadrack Mose shocked the PAC by confirming that his office does not receive any reports from the platform.

The system, he admitted, is largely run by unnamed third-party vendors.

In short, billions are moving daily through a system the government barely understands and seemingly doesn't want to.

On the streets and online, Kenyans are not fooled. The same government that lectures citizens on paying taxes and tight budgets cannot account for billions.

The same leaders who preach austerity continue to travel in convoys while asking hustlers to "tighten belts."

"If this isn't theft, what is?" one user posted on X (formerly Twitter). "And why is Ruto quiet unless the trail leads to his doorstep?"

Beyond the figures, the scandal has reopened deep wounds about trust in public institutions.

It has exposed just how quickly government action stalls when the accused are not activists, opposition leaders, or street protesters but possibly insiders with privileged access.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

But even now, Kenyans are not just asking for headlines. They are demanding answers.

Who is really in charge of e-Citizen? Who profited from the billions that vanished without a trace? And more importantly, who will be held accountable for the massive betrayal of public trust?

For President Ruto, the moment of reckoning is here.

Is his anti-corruption war real or just a well-rehearsed speech? Will he confront the scandal head-on or bury it in silence like so many before?

And more importantly: Who will stand up for the ordinary Kenyan footing the bill for a system that's now robbing them blind?

Until there are answers and action the silence will only grow louder. And so will the anger.