Gambia: When Will the NRA Employ Inspectors to Visit Areas Where Drains Were Unplugged?

24 July 2025
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Contractors must have inspectors on the ground for work to be done efficiently and effectively. There is no civil works without qualified personnel hired to assess progress and recommend proper implementation of projects. What is strange about the unplugging of drains is the small labour gangs working without transport standing by at the work site to collect the waste that is unplugged. Consequently, the waste is left untended until it pollutes the environment.

It is not uncommon to find vendors putting edible products on top of waste dumps that are left helter-skelter in the street. In some streets the unplugging will go halfway, and the rest will be left without any further action. The NRA should be in the media to get feedback from the population that is affected.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.