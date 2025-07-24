Gambia: When Will the NRA Employ Inspectors to Visit Areas Where Drains Were Unplugged?

Contractors must have inspectors on the ground for work to be done efficiently and effectively. There is no civil works without qualified personnel hired to assess progress and recommend proper implementation of projects. What is strange about the unplugging of drains is the small labour gangs working without transport standing by at the work site to collect the waste that is unplugged. Consequently, the waste is left untended until it pollutes the environment.

It is not uncommon to find vendors putting edible products on top of waste dumps that are left helter-skelter in the street. In some streets the unplugging will go halfway, and the rest will be left without any further action. The NRA should be in the media to get feedback from the population that is affected.