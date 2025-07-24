Africa's Vulnerable to Bear Brunt of UK Foreign Aid Slash

Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office/Flickr
UK aid funding provided food in Juba, Sudan in 2010.
24 July 2025
allAfrica.com

The UK government revealed details of its plans to cut foreign aid, with support for children's education and women's health in Africa facing the biggest reductions. In February, the government announced that it would cut foreign aid by 40% - from 0.5% of gross national income to 0.3% - to increase defence spending to 2.5%.

The Foreign Office reports that the biggest cuts will occur in Africa, where less money is being spent on women's health and water sanitation, increasing disease and death risks. Several aid charities have criticized the move, arguing that it would negatively impact the world's most vulnerable populations.

Government officials said that multilateral aid funds, funding given to international organizations such as the World Bank, would be protected, as would the Gavi vaccine alliance, and the UK would continue to play an essential humanitarian role in hotspots like Gaza, Ukraine, and Sudan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.