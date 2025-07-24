Africa's Vulnerable to Bear Brunt of UK Foreign Aid Slash

The UK government revealed details of its plans to cut foreign aid, with support for children's education and women's health in Africa facing the biggest reductions. In February, the government announced that it would cut foreign aid by 40% - from 0.5% of gross national income to 0.3% - to increase defence spending to 2.5%.

The Foreign Office reports that the biggest cuts will occur in Africa, where less money is being spent on women's health and water sanitation, increasing disease and death risks. Several aid charities have criticized the move, arguing that it would negatively impact the world's most vulnerable populations.

Government officials said that multilateral aid funds, funding given to international organizations such as the World Bank, would be protected, as would the Gavi vaccine alliance, and the UK would continue to play an essential humanitarian role in hotspots like Gaza, Ukraine, and Sudan.