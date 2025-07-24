Nigeria: Remo Stars Dominate As Chelle Names Final Nigeria Squad for CHAN 2024

Nine players from Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) champions Remo Stars have made the final 23-man squad for the 2024 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN), as head coach Eric Chelle finalised his selection ahead of the tournament.

Chelle's squad, dominated by the domestic champions, blends youth and experience, with key figures such as team captain Junior Harrison Nduka, Godwin Obaje, and Sikiru Alimi expected to play influential roles.

Also included are goalkeeper Ozoemena Ani, defenders Stephen Mayo and Sodiq Ismaila, midfielders Hadi Haruna and Alex Oyowah, and forwards Ijoma Anthony and Anas Yusuf, the NPFL's top scorer.

After several weeks of preparation at the Remo Stars Sports Institute in Ogun State, the squad departed Nigeria on Thursday night bound for Zanzibar.

A second-phase training camp will run in Zanzibar from 25 to 31 July, providing final tune-ups ahead of the tournament.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has also lined up two warm-up matches against the Zanzibar on 28 and 31 July, as Chelle's side intensifies preparations for their CHAN opener.

Nigeria is drawn into Group D, alongside defending champions Senegal, Sudan, and Congo.

The first two group matches -- against Senegal and Sudan -- will be played at the Amman Stadium in Zanzibar, with the final group fixture against Congo scheduled for the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The Super Eagles B, who finished as runners-up in 2018 and claimed bronze in 2014, are chasing their first-ever CHAN title.

With a confident blend of technical quality and competitive edge, expectations are high as Nigeria aims to go one step further.

The 2024 CHAN, which will run from 2-30 August, will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, featuring 19 teams and providing a platform exclusively for players based in domestic leagues across Africa.

Final Super Eagles B Squad - TotalEnergies CHAN 2024

Goalkeepers: Henry Ozoemena Ani (Enyimba FC); Nurudeen Badmus (Kwara United); Lawal Mustapha (Shooting Stars)Defenders: Sodiq Ismaila (Remo Stars); Bankole Afeez (Kwara United); Taiwo Abdulrafiu (Rivers United); Uzondu Harrison (Ikorodu City); Junior Harrison Nduka (Remo Stars); Ngengen Leonard (Ikorodu City); Steven Mayo Egbe (Rivers United)Midfielders: Adedayo Olamilekan (Remo Stars); Hadi Haruna (Remo Stars); Otaniyi Taofik (Rivers United); Akanni Qudus (Remo Stars); Michael Tochukwu (Remo Stars); Alex Oyowah (Remo Stars)Forwards: Anas Yusuf (Nasarawa United); Shola Adelani (Ikorodu City); Sikiru Alimi (Remo Stars); Temitope Vincent (Plateau United); Ijoma Anthony (Abia Warriors); Godwin Obaje (Rangers International); Jabbar Malik (Remo Stars)