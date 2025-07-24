Liberia: Bong County Council Opens 3rd Quarter Sitting

The Bong County Council has officially opened its 3rd Quarter Sitting for 2025, bringing together county leaders, stakeholders, and citizens to assess the county's development status and set ambitious new priorities aimed at driving sustainable progress.

Held at the Gbarnga Administration Building from July 23 to 24, the two-day session brings together delegates from all six electoral districts, civil society actors, student and youth representatives, and local government officials for open and inclusive deliberations on the county's development agenda.

In his opening remarks, Bong County Council Chairman Aaron Sackie Fenlah described the session as a crucial platform for making informed, people-centered decisions.

"This sitting is not just about meetings it is about charting a course that will touch every village, every school, and every household," Chairman Sackie-Fenlah said. "We are here to act in the interest of our people and deliver real progress."

Echoing that sentiment, Acting Superintendent and County Administrative Officer D. Sam Baryougah Elliott commended the Council for its continued collaboration and commitment to advancing the county's development. He presented a comprehensive report outlining completed and ongoing projects, while identifying key administrative priorities in the future.

"We are proud of the progress we've made, but we also recognize there is more work ahead," Elliott said. "This sitting allows us to evaluate our performance and re-energize our efforts toward sustainable and inclusive growth."

A major highlight of the opening day was the announcement of the revival of the Madam Suakoko Scholarship Program, a flagship educational initiative named after Bong County's legendary tribal leader and humanitarian icon.

Mr. Elliott disclosed that full funding for the scholarship has been secured and that the official relaunch will be announced on Thursday, July 24. He also revealed that the selection of a management committee is underway and that the names of the appointed members will be made public during Thursday's session.

"This scholarship is more than just financial aid; it's a lifeline for young people with big dreams but limited means," Elliott said. "We are committed to ensuring its full accountability and equitable distribution across all districts."

Delegates are expected to focus on several key development issues during the sitting, including stalled infrastructure projects, rural road rehabilitation, healthcare delivery, youth employment, and education reform.

Participants have praised the county administration's openness and have called for stronger follow-through on passed resolutions and project commitments.

"The voices of our people must drive our priorities," one district delegate emphasized. "We expect outcomes that go beyond paperwork. We want results on the ground."

Meanwhile, Mr. Elliott disclosed that Superintendent Loleyah Norris is expected to move into her newly renovated official residence before the end of August 2025. His statement comes amid growing public concern about why the superintendent has not yet relocated to the county compound.

"The renovation work is nearing completion, and the Superintendent will officially take up residence before the close of next month," Elliott assured.

The 3rd Quarter Sitting marks a pivotal moment in Bong County's ongoing efforts to strengthen participatory governance, improve transparency, and promote community-driven development. As the county approaches the final quarter of 2025, expectations remain high that decisions made during this session will translate into real, visible improvements in the lives of citizens.