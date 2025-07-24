Liberia: VP Koung Launches Modern Laboratory At EPA

Liberia's Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung underscores the importance of an efficient laboratory in strengthening Liberia's compliance with international climate commitments, as he launches a US$100,000 state-of-the-art laboratory at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Monrovia.

By Stephen G. Fellajuah

Monrovia, Liberia; July 24, 2025 - Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung has officially launched a US$100,000 state-of-the-art laboratory at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Monrovia. This cutting-edge facility is poised to be a game-changer for environmental monitoring in Liberia.

In addition to the laboratory, a modern EPA headquarters was inaugurated, marking a significant milestone in the country's environmental governance infrastructure.

Vice President Koung emphasized that these new facilities symbolize a fresh chapter in Liberia's environmental journey.

"This laboratory reflects the importance of the EPA's mandate," he said. "It provides our staff with a clean, functional, and dignified workspace, and allows Liberia to take its place among nations that are seriously addressing the global climate and environmental crisis."

Koung highlighted that while the new headquarters represents a major advancement, it is not the final goal, disclosing that plans are already underway to construct a permanent, climate-resilient EPA headquarters, a flagship building powered entirely by renewable energy and showcasing green building technology. The projected timeline for completion is three to five years.

"For many years, Liberia's EPA lacked the scientific infrastructure it needed to do its job effectively. Despite receiving advanced equipment from international partners like the International Atomic Energy Agency, the EPA simply did not have the facilities to deploy or maintain these tools." The Vice President noted.

He explained that the new lab is far more than a technical upgrade. "It is a foundation for evidence-based regulation. This is how we will monitor water quality, test for air pollution, track coastal erosion, analyze climate data, and make informed policy decisions to protect public health and the environment."

He emphasized the lab's role in enhancing Liberia's compliance with international climate commitments, particularly under the Paris Agreement. "Environmental protection is not just about trees and rivers. It's about people, protecting farmers from drought, coastal communities from erosion, and our children from toxic air and water," he emphasized.

He extended thanks to Liberia's development partners and all stakeholders supporting the country on this important journey.

The launch took place on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Mamba, Monrovia, attended by government officials, foreign dignitaries, and local stakeholders. The event featured cultural performances, a ribbon-cutting, and a guided tour of the laboratory.

Speaking earlier, Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo, EPA Executive Director, said the facility represents a strategic investment that aligns with Liberia's growing emphasis on environmental governance. He revealed that the EPA Board has already approved the purchase of both the current building and the adjacent property, which will house the new laboratory.

Dr. Yarkpawolo also highlighted Liberia's progress in preparing for participation in the carbon market, supported by international partners such as the Coalition of Rainforest Nations, UNDP, and Novasphere. The country is conducting comprehensive forest inventories to assess carbon stock and potential.

"Our goal is to raise significant revenue from the carbon market to support the ARREST Agenda and our updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC 3.0)," he stated.

A draft carbon market policy was recently reviewed at the 27th session of the National Climate Change Steering Committee held on July 18, 2025. Incorporating feedback from that session, the policy is being refined to ensure Liberia meets international standards.

"This policy defines ownership of carbon credits, outlines equitable benefit-sharing mechanisms, and establishes a clear institutional framework, all essential under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement," Dr. Yarkpawolo said, adding, "Liberia is positioning itself to responsibly harness the carbon market and ensure that our natural resources generate real benefits for our people." Editing by Jonathan Browne