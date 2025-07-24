Liberia: ' Don't Ask to Be Minister If You Can't Handle the Job.'

The outgoing President of the African Development Bank, or AfDB, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, has urged cabinet Ministers not to request a ministerial job, knowing fully well that they can't handle the pressure that comes along with the job.

" The work of a minister is to prepare policies and programs that help to make the government succeed, but if handling the job is difficult, then don't request to become a minister."

Dr. Adesina appealed at the high-level cabinet meeting and the launch of Liberia's first Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Bank alongside President Boakai on July 22, 2025, at the EJS ministerial complex in Old Congo.

The initiative, which the AfDB is supporting, aims to empower Liberians by improving access to Sustainable financing and entrepreneurial training.

According to him, his visitation to Liberia came as a direct invitation extended to him by the Liberian leader to share his experiences from his ten years of leadership at the bank, as well as lessons to inspire collective efforts to revitalize and unleash hope for Liberia.

He spoke on the theme "Liberia Arise and Shine."

He said the ongoing initiative aimed at transforming youth-led innovation and private sector development.

The AfDB President, known for his uncompromising development leadership across the continent, minced no words in warning Liberian government officials to "get serious or get out."

"If you tell the President something, it must happen and learn to hold yourself accountable", he admonished government officials while discussing budgeting and sustainable targets for development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He reveled that Liberia's time for lip service is over, and action is now the only acceptable currency.

"You asked for the opportunity to serve. Now serve! This country needs transformation, not decoration. No more excuses. Adesina drew vigorous applause from the audience.

With President Boakai seated alongside him, Dr. Adesina challenged cabinet ministers and top public officials to stop "chasing titles" and start delivering results for a nation still healing from years of underdevelopment, misgovernance, and youth unemployment.

Officials that grace the occasion include House Speaker Richard Koon, Finance Minister Augustine Ngufuan, Agriculture Minister Alexander Nuetah, Information Minister Piah, Minister of State Without Portfolio Mamaka Bility, Justice Minister Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, Mines and Energy Minister Wilmot Paye, CBL Governor Henry F. Saamoi, Youth and Sports Minister J. Cole Bangalu, and others.

Mr. Akinwumi Adesina is a Nigerian economist who served as Nigeria's Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development from 2010 to 2015. He is currently the President of the African Development Bank.