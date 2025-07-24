Nigeria: Senate Holds Special Session for Late Buhari Today

The Senate has announced plans to hold a special session today in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The tribute session will reflect on his legacies and contributions to national development following his recent passing.

Last week, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) held a special session in honour of the former president.

At the event on Thursday, President Bola Tinubu said that Buhari led the country with restraint, governed with dignity, and bore the burdens of leadership without complaint.

Buhari died in London on July 13 after a prolonged and undisclosed illness. He was buried last week in Daura, Katsina State, in a ceremony attended by dignitaries from within and outside Nigeria.

The former president was Nigeria's second-longest-serving leader. The Katsina-born was Nigeria's president, serving the country between 2015 and 2023. He was also the head of state between 1983 and 1985.

Meanwhile, the Senate has urged the public to disregard unverified social media claims suggesting that the Senate Committee on Constitution Review had recommended the creation of new states.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, gave this clarification after Senator Abdul Ningi raised concerns over widespread social media reports on the purported creation.

Senator Akpabio clarified that while some communities have begun holding meetings on how to develop their supposed new states, the Senate has not created any state.

"I have seen over 42 proposals, but not one has gone through full deliberation. The process of creating a state is very rigorous and has not been completed in any instance," the lawmaker said.

He urged the public to await official communication from the National Assembly on constitutional matters.