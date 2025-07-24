Nigeria: Wike Backs Okpebholo As Gov Insists Obi Must Get Clearance

The FCT Minister, Nyson Wike, backed the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, as he insisted yesterday that former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, must inform him before coming to Edo State.

This is as Wike, who was the guest of honour at the commissioning of the New Edo Line Transport Service, backed Governor Monday Okpebholo on security protocols for high-profile Nigerians, like the former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi.

Okpebholo said his job included protecting the lives of all Edo people and visitors to the state.

He spoke in Benin City at the commissioning of the New Edo Line transport company.

The Edo Governor said his comments were not a threat to Obi but simple advice.

According to him, "I don't need to read an encyclopedia for people to understand what I was saying. My job is to save lives, including all Edo people and visitors coming to Edo. If telling him, as the Chief Security of this state, is a crime, so be it. I have no regrets about it. I repeat it before coming to Edo to notify me. It is not a threat. We have made our statement clear.

"I went through this same process. I was advised when I came to the airport by the Commissioner of Police to remain at the airport. I ignored the advice and went out. My policeman escort was shot dead before my eyes. I have advised the former Governor of Anambra State. If he likes, let him take it. If he likes, let him dwell on social media. It does not concern me."

Speaking on the New Edo Line, Governor Okpebholo said the project was possible because of President Bola Tinubu's support.

"What we are seeing today is a dream come true. Edo people have been in the wilderness for a very long time. Thank God they open their eyes and choose to follow the path of Lagos this time around."

In his address before commissioning the New Edo line, Wike noted that when Obi visited him while he was the Governor of Rivers State, he secured a permit before embarking on that journey. He wondered why he did not observe the same protocol when he visited Edo State.

"I thank God for the people of Edo State for standing firm during the election of Monday Okpebholo. The Governor has prepared himself as far as I am concerned. He is focused on making sure he delivers the dividends of democracy to the people.

"The Governor refused to be distracted, and in eight months, he has done so much for Edo people. Just like what Mr. President did immediately, he was inaugurated. He hit the ground running. That is what Senator Okpebholo has done today by making sure there are no excuses.

"Assuming that the Supreme Court had ruled against him, what it would have meant is that for a few months, he showed the people of Edo that he was committed to working for them.

"I do not identify with failure. I identify with people who mean well for their people. One of the things that you have done to bring back this new Edo line is to solve the problem of insecurity.