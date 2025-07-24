Nigeria: Osun PDP, Gov Adeleke Back Tinubu for 2nd Term

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders have expressed divergent views over the endorsement of President Bola Tinubu for a second term in 2027 by the Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, and the Osun State chapter of the party

While some PDP leaders like the national vice chairman (South West), Eddy Olafeso, said the party's constitution does not provide for the action, some state chapters aver that the act was driven by peculiarities of the state's politics.

The PDP in Osun State endorsed President Tinubu for re-election ahead of the 2027 presidential election after a caucus meeting held at Osun State Government House, Osogbo, on Monday.

However, Governor Adeleke has said he will not defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC), as widely speculated.

The governor stated this on his C handle while confirming the Osun State chapter of the party's endorsement of Tinubu for a second term.

Meanwhile, the PDP meeting in Osun said they endorsed Tinubu for a second term because he is their son. They said Osun is the president's ancestral home.

The meeting was attended by prominent party leaders, including Governor Ademola Adeleke and his deputy, Kola Adewusi; Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District; Lere Oyewumi, Speaker of the Osun House of Assembly; Adewale Egbedun, member of the House of Representatives; and Bamidele Salam.

Others are: the state chairman of the party, Sunday Bisi; Senator Oluwole Alabi, Rt Hon Lasun Yusuf, Alhaji Tajudeen Oladipo, Dr Muyiwa Oladimeji, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, chief of staff to the governor; Kazeem Akinleye, state SSG; Teslim Igbalaye, Spokesperson to the governor; Olawale Rasheed and a host of others.

In a communique signed by meeting attendees, the caucus admitted that members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State opposed Governor Adeleke's move to their party. However, the caucus added that the defection plot did not originate from the governor in the first place.

They said some APC leaders, "based on entrenched interests, have demonstrated hostility and resentment towards Governor Ademola Adeleke. Some went on social media and national television to call Governor Adeleke all kinds of unprintable names."

They therefore resolved that the governor and all members of the PDP in Osun State should remain in the PDP.

According to the communiqué, "the PDP in Osun State recognises the fact that Osun State is the ancestral home of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which makes the President the son of Osun State. Therefore, the PDP in Osun State hereby adopts and endorses President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-election in the 2027 presidential election.

"That PDP in Osun State reaffirms its adoption and endorsement of Governor Ademola Adeleke for re-election in the 2026 governorship election on the platform of the PDP.

"That Governor Ademola Adeleke and all members of the PDP in Osun State should remain in the PDP," the communique said.

Reacting, however, the PDP national vice chairman for South West, Eddy Olafeso, described the action by the Osun State chapter as anti-party activity, which the party's constitution does not provide for.

He added that consequences for such actions will apply in accordance with the party's constitution at the appropriate time.

He said, "I don't understand how you can belong to one party and declare support for another party."

He, however, dismissed insinuations that it has become a pattern in the party.

Dismissing claims that such acts are normal in the party, Olafeso said, "It has not been happening. There are consequences for such actions. That we have not gotten to that level is because we are stabilising our party.

"It is not a day you infringed a law that you are punished. It isn't a model to be emulated, nor is our party in tandem with such action.

"And our party constitution stipulates the consequences of such anti-party activity," he told LEADERSHIP.

Speaking also on such anti-party activities, the deputy national youth leader, Timothy Osadolor, said the party's rebuilding process will bring those who have taken hard positions against the party back to the fold.

"With the process of rebirth as championed by the acting national chairman, Damagum, I am convinced that the majority of members will have a rethink and support the party when it produces its candidate."

He added, "If things go well and without undue influence, most of the party leaders and members who once had distrust will have a sense of renewed hope and recommit to the party. Most of the statements made while the party had those mistrust issues, but now that they are being resolved, most of the hard talks will be tempered down in the overall interest of the party."

Reacting also, the PDP in Oyo State has described the endorsement of President Tinubu for a second term by the party in Osun State and the state governor as normal in politics, especially in this part of the world.

Speaking in an interview with the LEADERSHIP in Ibadan, the party state chairman, Hon. Dayo Ogungbenro, said, "When a general election is coming like this, traditionally, you should expect movement of people with different interests in alignment, realignment or coalition, whatever you call it."

He said that in politics, opposition is not supposed to have a damaging effect but rather to put the ruling party on its toes.

While noting that such cannot happen in "our clime", Ogunhbenro said, considering what had been happening in the couple of weeks, "what do you expect?"

"In Osun State, the home state of Governor Ademola Adeleke, which is believed to be the ancestral home of President Bola Tinubu. Anything can happen behind the scenes," he said.

The party leader recalled what happened in 1999, when the Yoruba people did not vote for former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and in 2023, when the Yoruba states were declared for the ruling party.

Ogungbenro, who noted that most politicians have primordial interests rather than national interests, said, "Let's wait and see what happens in the next few days. It will be interesting."

While noting that there had been rumours of Governor Adeleke's defection, he said, "Adeleke must have been under pressure. Adeleke is sure of a second term based on his performances. Politics being what it is, you cannot know what is happening behind the scenes.

"He can be threatened. Let's wait and see. It can be interesting", he said.

Attempts to speak with the state government proved abortive.

The state chairman of PDP, Austin Nwachuku, reacted to the endorsement by saying the Osun chapter is entitled to its own opinion.

According to him, we are operating a democracy, and the citizens are free to express themselves.

"In a democratic dispensation, we are free to express ourselves freely, and this is our right and privilege".

He submitted that the governor must have expressed his personal opinion and not the position of the party.