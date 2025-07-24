Mali: FM Says Egypt Is Keen to Support Mali in Achieving Security, Stability

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty said Egypt is keen on providing technical, logistical and institutional support for Mali to achieve security and stability, given the African country's pivotal role in the region.

Abdelatty made the comments on Thursday 24/7/2025 during his meeting with Malian President Assimi Goïta, as he handed him a message from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on ways of fostering bilateral relations.

The top Egyptian diplomat conveyed Sisi's greetings to Goïta, noting his current visit to Bamako comes in light of the historical and deeply-rooted ties between the two countries.

The foreign minister highlighted the significant momentum in Egyptian-Malian relations in recent years, stressing the importance of building on high-level mutual visits and their outcome that laid the foundation for a growing path of cooperation in education, healthcare and capacity-building, as well countering extremist ideology.

Abdelatty stated he is leading a high-profile delegation comprising 30 businessmen and representatives of major Egyptian public and private companies to take part in the Egyptian-Malian business forum, in a move that reflects Egypt's interest in elevating economic, trade and investment cooperation with Mali to broader horizons.

The foreign minister reviewed Egypt's efforts in capacity-building, as more than 100 Malian cadres benefited from training courses, workshops and specialized programs offered by the Egyptian government, citing a recent course organized by the Cairo International Center for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping and Peacebuilding (CCCPA) in Bamako.

The meeting took up cooperation between the two nations in combating extremist ideology, where Abdelatty spoke about Al-Azhar's key role in this regard, through its envoys to educational and religious institutions in Mali, who train imams and preachers.

The pair also exchanged views on key regional issues, particularly the situation in the Sahel and Sahara states, emphasizing the need to strengthen joint African action to address security and development challenges.

The two sides agreed on the necessity of continuing coordination and consultation on regional developments of mutual concern.

For his part, the Malian leader asked to convey his greetings to President Sisi, lauding Egypt's pioneering role in supporting African nations.

Goïta affirmed Mali's keenness to strengthen the partnership with Egypt in various fields, praising Egypt's steadfast backing for his country's path towards stability and development.