Africa: Antsino Twanyanyukwa Appointed Referee for TotalEnergies CAF Wafcon, Morocco 2024 Final

Antsino will become the first Namibian to take charge of the WAFCON final

A team of experienced African women officials tasked with big day

All-female officials reflect CAF's continued investment in women's football

Antsino of Namibia has been appointed by CAF to referee the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), Morocco 2024 Final.

Antsino, who has been one of the standout performers among match officials during the tournament, will make history as the first Namibian to officiate a WAFCON final. Her steady leadership, consistency, and calm control of matches have earned her the ultimate honour.

"I didn't expect this at all; I'm still in shock. But with God, all things are possible," says Antsino. "WAFCON is a major competition, and expectations are high. We have to go in with the mindset that the whole continent is watching and give our absolute best.

"Personally, I believe I have the talent and the potential. They've seen what I can do, and now it's my opportunity to prove it; to show it on the pitch."

She will be joined by an elite team of assistants: Alice Umutesi (Rwanda) as Assistant Referee 1, and Tabara Mbodji (Senegal) as Assistant Referee 2, both of whom have been commended for their sharp decision-making and composure throughout the tournament.

VAR Team Led by Continental Trailblazer

In the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) booth, another iconic name leads the charge. Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga, a pioneer in global football officiating and one of the most respected figures in the women's game, will serve as the VAR.

Mukansanga made headlines as the first woman to officiate at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2022 and has brought her experience from the Olympics and FIFA Women's World Cups to the TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON, Morocco 2024 once again.

Supporting her in this final are Letticia Viana (Eswatini) as AVAR 1 and Diana Chikotesha (Zambia) as AVAR 2, both rising stars in Africa's officiating ranks.

Performance Backed by Merit

Antsino officiated several key matches, impressing CAF's Technical and Refereeing Committee with her ability to remain poised in high-pressure moments. Her most recent performance showcased her exceptional fitness, and match control, all vital in the modern game.

CAF Head of Refereeing, Desire Noumandiez Doue hailed her appointment.

"Their appointment was informed by their consistent quality and performance," said Desire. "It is the result of their hard work, both in training and in the matches they've officiated, as well as their overall readiness.

"Their performances have shown consistency in key areas: tactical awareness, anticipation, match control, and overall game management. The two assistants, in particular, are among a group of brilliant young referees emerging on the continent, and their improvement has been nothing short of impressive.

"This selection also reflects CAF's commitment to fairness. It's our way of saying: if you perform well, you deserve the best. And the referees selected for the final are among the best we have.

"Antsino for instance, has demonstrated all the qualities we look for. We've been monitoring her closely for the past three years, and she has done incredibly well. At the rate she is going, she's certainly a potential candidate for the FIFA Women's World Cup."

"We know that a final is never just another match. That's why we invest in preparing our referees, not just tactically, but mentally as well. We emphasize confidence, focus, and the understanding that they are carrying the hopes of all of us on that pitch. We remind them: go out there and give it your very best."

A Moment of African Pride

The all-women officiating team for the final reflects CAF's continued investment in women's football and its commitment to creating opportunities for women at every level of the game.

Speaking ahead of the final, Antsino reflected not only on her personal journey but on the legacy she hopes to inspire.

"I know everyone will be happy for me now, because in Namibia, support comes naturally. I believe this moment will inspire many. To the young ones out there: work hard, stay disciplined, and always pray. Stay focused, and nothing will stop you from achieving your goals."

The TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON, Morocco 2024 Final will be contested between Nigeria and Morocco on Saturday, July 26 at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat.

