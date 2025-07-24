Nigeria: NDLEA, Narto Partner to Curb Drug Trafficking

The Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) has pledged to collaborate with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to prevent the use of trucks and passenger vehicles for trafficking illicit drugs across the country.

This commitment was made by the National President of NARTO, Alhaji Yusuf Lawal Othman, during a courtesy visit to the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), at the agency's national headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

Commending Marwa's leadership, Othman described the visit as both timely and purposeful. "This visit today is not just ceremonial; it reflects our deep appreciation of the NDLEA's efforts and our readiness as a key stakeholder in the road transport sector to align with your mission," he said.

He acknowledged the critical role road transport plays in national commerce and mobility, but also the risks it poses when exploited by criminal elements.

"NARTO is acutely aware of the burden we carry. Our trucks and passenger vehicles traverse every region of the country, serving as the arteries of commerce and connectivity. However, we also recognize that these same routes are occasionally exploited to traffic illicit substances. We are committed to reversing that narrative," Othman stated.

To strengthen the partnership, he proposed several measures, including:

Sensitization and training of NARTO drivers and transport operators on identifying and reporting suspicious cargo or behavior.

Joint intelligence-sharing mechanisms to monitor drug trafficking routes and tactics.

Deployment of NDLEA liaison officers to major NARTO parks and depots across the country.

Public awareness campaigns using NARTO's nationwide presence to educate drivers and passengers on the dangers of drug trafficking and substance abuse.

"Our highways must not be used to harm our nation. We want to see a transport industry that supports security, safety, and the health of our communities," he added.

In response, Gen. Marwa welcomed the collaboration, affirming the agency's readiness to work closely with NARTO.

"I've had a good relationship with NARTO since my days in Lagos, and I'm glad you're concerned about the drug problem in Nigeria. We are more than ready to collaborate with you at your parks and depots," Marwa said.

He also advised transport owners to conduct background checks on drivers before handing over vehicles, noting that this could help prevent losses due to drug-related crashes or forfeitures when vehicles are used for trafficking.

Marwa emphasized that proactive measures would not only protect the assets of transport owners but also support the broader fight against drug trafficking and abuse in Nigeria.