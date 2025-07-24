Nigeria: 2027 - PDP Defectors Will Return, If... - Wabara

Abuja — Former Senate President and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), Adolphus Wabara, has said that many defectors will return to the party if it delivers strong and inspiring leadership at its upcoming national convention.

Wabara made this known at the PDP's 101st National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Thursday in Abuja. He was represented at the event by former Kaduna State Governor, Senator Ahmed Makarfi.

He stressed that the party's ability to resolve its internal differences and elect credible leaders would be key to reclaiming its place as Nigeria's leading opposition force.

"The Board of Trustees has always supported all organs of the party, especially the governors, in promoting unity and building consensus to move the party forward," Wabara said.

He added that although many doubted the NEC would hold, it is now a constitutionally recognised event whose outcome will shape the political terrain ahead of the 2027 general elections.

"This is a very important meeting that many believed would never happen. But here we are, meeting legally and constitutionally. The decisions we take today will send a strong message to those who are still sceptical," he said.

Wabara expressed optimism that a successful convention would not only bring back those who left the party but also attract new members, including people who have never been involved in partisan politics.

"A successful convention that delivers leadership capable of inspiring confidence will cause many to return. Even those who have never belonged to the PDP will find reasons to join us," he stated.

However, he warned that the stakes are high and that a poor outcome would have serious consequences for the party.

"Nigeria is watching and waiting. The outcome of this convention will significantly affect the political landscape. I am confident we will get it right, we must get it right. If we fail, God forbid, the consequences will be grave," he cautioned.

Wabara also urged PDP members to be sensitive in their speech and actions, especially when dealing with grievances within the party. He said restoring public trust in the PDP would take time and diplomacy.

"As we work to rebuild the confidence of our friends and allies, let us be careful with our words. This is a process. Some may be hurting or feel neglected. Let's not make it worse," he said.