Gambia: Youths Demand Greater Investment From Janjanbureh Area Council

In a dialogue aimed at reshaping youth development in Central River Region South, the Niamina West Yiriwa Kafo (NWYK) convened a high-level engagement with the Janjanbureh Area Council on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. Youth leaders from across the region gathered at the council chambers to demand a formal commitment: that at least 5 percent of the 60 percent council revenue allocated to community development be directed specifically to youth-centered programs.

The event, backed by ActionAid International The Gambia through the Young People and Inclusion Project (YPIP), was funded under the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund. The dialogue served as both an advocacy platform and accountability forum, giving young people a rare opportunity to directly engage council members on issues affecting their future.

"This event marks a significant step towards achieving youth development initiatives," said Mr. Famara Conteh, ActionAid's Program Coordinator in the Lower River Region. "We are here with a difference and from different communities not just to attend this important meeting."

Conteh emphasized that the inclusion of young people and women in local governance is essential to long-term development. "Youth involvement in the development process of communities is key," he said. "Allocating 5% out of the 60% meant for community development will boost youth capacities and increase their ability to contribute meaningfully."

Council officials welcomed the initiative. Hon. Sulayman Sawaneh, Chairman of the Janjanbureh Area Council, praised the youth for their organization and described the meeting as timely and relevant. "I applaud Niamina West Yiriwa Kafo for creating such an atmosphere and initiative together with their partner ActionAid International The Gambia," he said.

He noted the excitement and engagement of participants. "Lots of youth and women are delighted to attend such a meeting where their lives and livelihoods are discussed and enriched," Chairman Sawaneh said. "This kind of discussion is very pertinent because it will help the council to center more of its focus on youth enhancement programs."

Chairman Sawaneh reaffirmed the council's support, stressing the importance of youth as agents of transformation. "My council will always provide support to its youth for the fact that young people are drivers of change," he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr. Jim Lowe, the Regional Youth Coordinator, said the event represented a "remarkable achievement" and a model for other councils across the country. "This is a remarkable achievement that brought together different youth organizations and different communities," Lowe said. "Youth are the future of tomorrow, which means that their needs should be addressed and they should be motivated."

Janja Janbureh Area Council's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jaja Cham, echoed those sentiments but also challenged the youth to take greater initiative in building their skills and capacities.

"All youth should be proactive and most especially on skills training," Cham said. "The council will do whatever is necessary to ensure that youth benefit from 5% of the council budget."

Cham disclosed that the council is already considering exceeding the proposed allocation. "We are even going above the 5% allocation of council budget to youth programs," he said. "The youth of CRR South are key to our hearts."

He concluded by calling on ActionAid International The Gambia to sustain its commitment. "We plead with ActionAid International The Gambia to continue supporting youth-led development initiatives," he said.

As the session concluded, youth representatives reiterated their demand for clear budgetary commitments, emphasizing that participation without tangible investment would be insufficient. The meeting closed with a shared promise: to turn advocacy into policy, and policy into progress.

