Nigeria: Yilwatda's Emergence As National Chairman Well Deserved - APC Lagos

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Professor Nentawe Yilwatda on his emergence as the National Chairman of the party, describing his appointment as well deserved.

In a statement on Thursday, the Lagos APC Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, praised Yilwatda's elevation, calling it a recognition of his commitment to the party's ideals and his track record in public service.

"Professor Yilwatda's elevation to this critical leadership position is a well-deserved recognition of his unwavering commitment to the party's ideals, his impressive credentials as a technocrat and public servant, and his long-standing contributions to democratic governance in Nigeria," Oladejo stated.

The party expressed optimism that under Yilwatda's leadership, the APC would experience renewed unity, strategic direction, and grassroots re-engagement--factors it said were vital to consolidating the gains of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

"As a party deeply rooted in progressive values and national development, we are confident that under Professor Yilwatda's leadership, the APC will experience renewed unity, strategic direction, and grassroots re-engagement -- all of which are crucial for consolidating the gains of the Tinubu-led administration," the statement added.

The Lagos APC pledged its full support to the new National Chairman and the National Working Committee, commending the party's leadership for ensuring a smooth transition.

"We commend the party's leadership for ensuring a seamless transition and affirming the APC's commitment to internal democracy, excellence, and accountability," Oladejo said.

The statement concluded with a goodwill message: "We wish Professor Yilwatda a successful and impactful tenure. Together, we will continue to work for a stronger, more united APC and a more prosperous Nigeria."