Nigeria: LPPC Okays 57 Lawyers for Elevation to SAN Rank

24 July 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Legal Practitioners' Privileges Committee, LPPC, which is under the leadership of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has approved the elevation of 57 lawyers to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN.

The body took the decision at its 169th Plenary Session that held in Abuja on Thursday.

The rank of SAN is conferred on senior legal practitioners deemed to have demonstrated exceptional distinction either as advocates in courts or as academics contributing significantly to the development of legal scholarship.

According to a statement that was signed by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court/Secretary of the LPPC, Mr. Kabir Akanbi, the Committee had during the session, also considered three petitions submitted against some of those that applied for the rank.

"Upon thorough review, each petition was found to be lacking in merit and was accordingly dismissed.

"In accordance with the directives of the Body of Senior Advocates of

Nigeria, BOSAN, all shortlisted prospective Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, conferees are required to attend and successfully complete the Pre-Swearing-ln Induction Programme.

"Participation in this programme is a mandatory prerequisite for the formal conferment of the rank of SAN.

"Furthermore, in line with Paragraph 25(1) of the Legal Practitioners'

Privileges Guidelines and the provisions of Rule 39(3) of the Rules of Professional Conduct, 2023, all shortlisted conferees must refrain from publishing and discourage the publication of advertisements, congratulatory messages, or goodwill notices related to their nomination or conferment.

"Any breach of these provisions may attract sanctions for violations of statutory or ethical rules as expressly stated," the statement added.

The 57 successful applicants will be sworn-in on September 29.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.