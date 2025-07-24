Ghana/Morocco: Morocco Edge Ghana On Penalties to Reach WAFCON Final Against Nigeria

Morocco have booked a place in the final of the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Ghana 4-2 on penalties in a tense semi-final at Rabat's Olympic Stadium.

The match ended 1-1 after extra time, but the Atlas Lionesses kept their nerve in the shootout, with goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi saving the decisive spot kick from 18-year-old Comfort Yeboah.

Ghana had taken the lead in the 26th minute through Stella Nyamekye following a strong first-half performance.

But Morocco rallied after the break and equalised 10 minutes into the second half through winger Sakina Ouzraoui.

Both teams had opportunities to win in extra time. Ghana's Evelyn Badu and Yeboah came closest, but Er-Rmichi held firm in goal for the hosts.

In the shootout, Morocco converted all four of their penalties, with Hanane Ait El Haj, Ibtissam Jraidi, Kenza Chapelle and Anissa Lahmari finding the target. Ghana missed twice--Badu struck wide and Yeboah's effort was saved--handing Morocco a second consecutive Wafcon final appearance.

The North African side will now face 11-time champions Nigeria on Saturday as they bid to win their first continental title. Nigeria advanced after beating defending champions South Africa 2-1 in the other semi-final.

The final will be played in Rabat, where Morocco hope to cap off a strong tournament performance and justify years of investment in women's football.