Liberia: UN Women Regional Director Applauds Liberia's Progress On Gender Equality

Dr. Maxime Houinato, Regional Director for UN Women in West and Central Africa, has concluded a high-level visit to Liberia, expressing deep appreciation to the Liberian Government and people of Liberia, the United Nations family, civil society, and development partners for the warm reception and constructive engagements experienced throughout his week-long stay.

Speaking during a press conference in Monrovia, Dr. Houinato lauded the Government of Liberia's commitment to advancing gender equality and empowering women and girls as a cornerstone of the country's development strategy. He particularly praised the implementation of the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), which aligns closely with the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially Goal 5 on gender equality.

"Liberia is not only showing promise, but also delivering," Dr. Houinato said. "I have seen a growing sense of hope among the people, especially women and youth. Liberia is positioning itself as a country of opportunities--domestically, regionally, and globally."

The press conference marked the culmination of Dr. Houinato's extensive engagements with key national actors, including President Joseph Boakai, members of the Legislature, and ministers from Gender, Finance, Foreign Affairs, Internal Affairs, and Defence.

According to Gender, Children, and Social Protection Minister Gbeme Horace-Kollie, the visit was "both significant and symbolic," reaffirming UN Women's unwavering commitment to Liberia's gender equality agenda.

"This action shows leadership, passion, and commitment. UN Women has stood by us, especially as we fulfill our commitment to serve as a triple asset country under the Beijing+30 initiative--focused on ending violence against women and investing in adolescent girls," Minister Kollie stated.

She emphasized the strategic and technical support UN Women has provided over the years, highlighting its role in building institutional capacity, fostering policy development, and providing financial backing for community-based gender programs.

As part of his itinerary, Dr. Houinato visited the Women's Heritage Center outside Monrovia--an initiative aimed at transitioning women engaged in traditional practices away from harmful customs toward more sustainable, rights-based livelihoods.

"That visit made a strong impression," Minister Kollie noted. "It underscored the potential of local-level interventions to transform lives and preserve culture while ending harmful practices."

The Heritage Center supports women involved in traditional rituals, helping them adopt safer, more empowering roles through skill development and economic inclusion.

A Strengthened and Evolving Partnership

Over the past 15 years, UN Women has been a reliable and responsive partner to Liberia, adapting to evolving challenges and priorities. From supporting electoral reform to combating gender-based violence and advancing legislative change, the organization has maintained a strong presence in Liberia's development landscape.

During the week, Dr. Houinato also participated in UN Women Liberia's 15th anniversary celebration, where stakeholders gathered for a commemorative cocktail event. The milestone provided an opportunity to reflect on past achievements and discuss future priorities.

"This relationship is one the country deeply values," said Minister Kollie. "We are proud to sit alongside Dr. Houinato as we navigate this journey together."

Aligning National Ambitions with Global Agendas

Liberia's ongoing progress also intersects with its growing international profile. The country's recent election to a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council is viewed as a testament to its commitment to peace, inclusion, and democratic values.

"This level of international recognition does not happen by accident," Dr. Houinato asserted. "It happens because of what Liberia is becoming--a country with direction, purpose, and the will to deliver."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Liberia International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that the UN will continue to "accompany and support Liberia," ensuring that the voices of women and girls are central to the nation's ongoing development.

As his visit concluded, Dr. Houinato shared initial impressions and recommendations with national counterparts, including ways to enhance collaboration between government, civil society, and development partners. His consultations aimed to identify gaps, build on existing achievements, and explore new avenues for inclusive policy and program implementation.

"We are at a critical juncture," he remarked. "Liberia's story is one of hope and transformation. Together, we can shape a future where every woman and girl is safe, empowered, and heard."

However, the press conference ended on a high note, with both UN Women and the Ministry of Gender reaffirming their shared commitment to building a more equitable, inclusive Liberia--one where women and girls are not just protected, but enabled to lead, thrive, and transform their communities.