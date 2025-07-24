Liberia: Shed, Backed By EU, Donates Medical Supplies to Five Prison Facilities in Liberia

23 July 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Francis G. Boayue

Paynesville — Serving Humanity for Empowerment and Development (SHED), a national non-governmental organization, on Tuesday, July 22 donated a consignment of essential medical supplies to the Bureau of Corrections and Rehabilitation (BCR) for distribution across five prison facilities in Liberia.

The donation, valued at over US$4,500, was made possible through support from the European Union under the ongoing project, "Strengthening Democracy and Respect for Fundamental Human Rights of Prisoners in Liberia, Phase II."

The medical supplies are intended for use at prisons in Kakata, Bondinway, Gbarnga, Sanniquellie, and Robertsport. Items donated include drugs for the treatment of malaria, skin diseases, infections, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs), along with hepatitis test kits, sanitary pads for female inmates, and nose masks.

During the handover ceremony at SHED's office in Paynesville, SHED Executive Director Joyce Q. Pajibo expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Health, and other partners for their cooperation in implementing the EU-funded initiative.

"We are here to present another consignment of drugs to BCR for the benefit of inmates in five prison facilities across Margibi, Bong, Nimba, and Grand Cape Mount counties," Pajibo said. "With continued support from our donors, SHED remains committed to ensuring the rights of inmates, particularly their access to medical care."

Receiving the donation on behalf of the government, Assistant Minister for Corrections and Rehabilitation Gabriel F. Ndupellar thanked SHED for its ongoing support to Liberia's prison system.

"On behalf of the Ministry of Justice and the Attorney General of Liberia, Minister Natu Oswald Tweh, we extend our sincere appreciation to SHED," Ndupellar said. "Beyond medical supplies, SHED has contributed to strengthening our infrastructure, including training for record and database officers and rehabilitation programs such as tailoring for inmates."

