Liberia: Arcelormittal Liberia Presents U.S.$50,000 Support to Nimba University

In a continued demonstration of its commitment to education and skills development in Liberia, ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) has presented a check for Fifty Thousand United States Dollars (US$50,000) to Nimba University as part of its annual support to the institution, line with its Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) requirement.

The check was officially presented on Thursday by Joseph Sloan, Team Support Unit Coordinator in AML's Sustainability and External Relations Department (SER).

Making the presentation, Mr. Sloan reaffirmed AML's dedication to higher education in Liberia, particularly in areas closely tied to the mining industry. He noted that the financial support was specifically targeted at the university's Mining Engineering and Geology department.

"This contribution underscores ArcelorMittal Liberia's long-standing commitment to helping build the next generation of mining and geology professionals right here in Liberia," Sloan said.

Receiving the check, Assistant Professor Emmanuel A. Donseah, Dean of the College of Engineering and Geoscience, expressed appreciation on behalf of the university. He applauded AML for its consistent fulfillment of its MDA commitments and said the latest support will be used to procure much-needed laboratory equipment for the university.

The foundation of the Mining and Geology School at Nimba University was laid through the 2005 Mineral Development Agreement signed between the Government of Liberia and ArcelorMittal. Initially a subsidiary of the University of Liberia's Department of Geology and Mining, the institute began receiving support from AML in 2011 with an initial payment of US$200,000 through the Commission on Higher Education for materials and capacity development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Over the years, AML has played a pivotal role in the growth of the program, including providing professionals to lecture in mining and geology during its formative stages. In 2014, the company also brokered a technical partnership with the Ghana School of Mines to assist with curriculum development and staff training. Unfortunately, an initiative that was obstructed by the Ebola outbreak.

With this latest payment, ArcelorMittal Liberia's total contribution to the university now stands at US$675,000, covering annual support and arrears since 2012.

This ongoing support reflects AML's belief in sustainable development and in the power of education to transform communities. The company remains a committed partner to Liberia's future workforce, particularly in the extractive sector.