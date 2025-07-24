Liberia: Concerns Raised in Maryland Countyover Budget Gap in Rep. Taylor's Salary Redirection Program

Karloken, Maryland County — Concerns have emerged over a reported LRD 51,000 monthly budget gap in the salary redirection program initiated by Maryland County District #3 Representative Austin Taylor, a key campaign pledge made during the 2023 legislative elections.

Rep. Taylor had promised to redirect his legislative salary to support volunteer teachers and community development efforts within his district. Nearly two years later, an investigation by local journalists has revealed inconsistencies in the program's financial reporting.

During a recent visit to Karloken, Desmond Dogbe, District Coordinator for Rep. Taylor's Home Office, said the program currently benefits 166 individuals--including 110 volunteer teachers and 56 traditional midwives--each receiving a monthly stipend of LRD 1,500. The initiative officially launched on July 7, 2025.

Dogbe stated that the program runs on a declared monthly budget of LRD 300,000. However, calculations based on the number of beneficiaries and the stated stipend amount show a monthly expenditure of LRD 249,000--leaving an unexplained difference of LRD 51,000.

Although financial records were shared with reporters during the visit, no explanation was provided for the budget discrepancy.

Dogbe explained that beneficiary selection was done in coordination with local offices of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health to ensure transparency and fairness in identifying qualified volunteers.

Despite the concerns raised, Rep. Taylor's office has announced several ongoing development projects in District #3. These include the construction of town halls, installation of hand pumps, and the provision of other basic social services.

Dogbe also disclosed that heavy equipment for road rehabilitation and construction has been procured and is expected to arrive in the country soon, as part of broader infrastructure efforts promised by the lawmaker.