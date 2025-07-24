Liberia: Young Public Health Students Urged to Lead Liberia's Health Innovation Drive

Paynesville — Over 100 emerging public health professionals and students from across Liberia have concluded a day-long conference aimed at inspiring the next generation of health leaders to tackle some of the country's most pressing public health challenges through innovation, advocacy, and collaboration.

The National Emerging Public Health Students Conference 2025, organized by the Hope Rising Heart Initiative (HRHI) in collaboration with Golden Waste Solutions Enterprise Inc., brought together young people studying or working in health-related fields to exchange ideas with experts and policymakers on the future of public health in Liberia.

The conference was held under the theme: "Empowering Tomorrow's Leaders: Innovating Public Health for a Sustainable Future." Facilitators were drawn from key public health and environmental institutions, including the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Ministry of Health. Topics discussed ranged from environmental health, waste management, and disease prevention to the growing threats of antimicrobial resistance and non-communicable diseases.

In his remarks at the opening of the conference, Lawrance J.W. Sergbou, Country Director of Hope Rising Heart Initiative, underscored the need to position young people at the center of Liberia's health transformation efforts.

"Youth are not passive recipients of change; they are the changemakers," Sergbou said. "This platform was designed to connect knowledge with action and passion with purpose as we seek new solutions to Liberia's public health challenges."

According to Sergbou, the conference forms part of HRHI's broader efforts to strengthen health awareness and leadership among young people, building on previous initiatives such as school health clubs, reproductive health workshops, malaria prevention campaigns, and HIV/AIDS education across Montserrado County.

Serving as guest speaker, Mrs. Jamesetta Sosome Goaneh-Chesson, a veteran health advocate, called on young public health professionals to advocate for behavioral change within their communities and to leverage technology to promote public health messages.

"Young leaders must embrace the responsibility of educating their peers and communities," Mrs. Goaneh-Chesson said. "Use technology to create content that informs people about health risks and how to protect themselves. This is how you contribute to national development in today's world."

Participants welcomed the conference as a timely opportunity to sharpen their knowledge and strengthen their networks. Christine Brow, a participant, described the event as eye-opening and encouraged her peers to take advantage of similar opportunities that contribute to professional growth and national development.

"I encourage other young people to seize these opportunities, which help us contribute meaningfully to Liberia's health sector," Brow said.

The organizers say the conference serves as a starting point for deeper engagements between young people, government institutions, and civil society to promote health innovation, leadership, and accountability in Liberia's public health space.