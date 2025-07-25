Sudan: What Does Sudan's RSF Want?

This week on The Horn, Alan speaks with analyst and expert Sarra Majdoub about the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Sudan and their shifting military and political goals as Sudan's civil war enters a new phase.

In this episode of The Horn, Alan is joined by analyst and researcher Sarra Majdoub to take a closer look at Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their evolving military and political objectives. They discuss the RSF's recent loss of control in Khartoum to the Sudanese Armed Forces, and the group's strategic pivot toward consolidating power in Darfur and the Kordofan regions even as those areas suffer from a deepening humanitarian crisis. They unpack the RSF's emerging new political strategy, including their recent alliance with the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) and efforts to establish a parallel government with allied armed groups. They also discuss the RSF's new long-range drone capabilities and why the group decided to escalate the conflict by launching strikes into eastern Sudan, including on Port Sudan. Finally, they explore whether the RSF is preparing for a lengthy war and protracted stalemate, if the group is positioning for a negotiated settlement to the war, or both.

Alan Boswell, Project Director, Horn of Africa

Sarra Majdoub, Analyst and Researcher