Liberia: Swedish Assistance Strengthens Democratic Processes in Liberia

Naymote's interventions strengthened governance accountability, empowered citizens, and fostered collaboration among key stakeholders, demonstrating a measurable impact on Liberia's democratic processes with support from the Embassy of Sweden.

The Democracy Advancement Program (DAP) is a three-year initiative funded by Sweden that seeks to establish a channel for public accountability and strengthen the social contract between political leaders and the citizens. This is done by generating and disseminating timely and credible information on government programs/policies about citizens' demands and expectations. The program's overarching goal is to enhance democratic governance for inclusive development in Liberia. This goal is undergirded by the strategic objective of 'increased demand on the government to deliver on its political, development and campaign promises.

The team visited county service centers, talked with county council members, county administrators, and civil society leaders in Grand Bassa, Bong, Nimba and Lofa counties, among other program counties, during a week-long visit led by program director Peace Mahteh-Boyee.

During these visits participants expressed gratitude "The support Naymote has provided over the years has greatly improved our staff's capacity to deliver efficient public services," said Leon Harris, outgoing Coordinator and current Budget Officer at the Bong County Service Center. "The operational capacity assessment report produced by Naymote has been especially useful in helping us plan strategically and improve our services,"he added.

Through the Naymote funded Democracy by Radio program aired on community radios have been useful in educating citizens about the workings of the local government, the county councils, power and authority of the county administrators, the program has increased public awareness on democratic governance and empowered local councils to independently review, approve, and monitor county development plans and budgets.

"We appreciate all the support Naymote has given us to improve our capacity to adequately service our county. Naymote has proven that with the right support and interventions, the county council can effectively discharge their duties to achieve the implementation of the county development agenda for inclusive development in Liberia," said Beatrice L.S. Dokie, Chairperson, Nimba County Council.

As part of the tour, Naymote also distributed over 500 Frequently Asked Questions outlining services available at County Service Centers. These materials are being used to raise awareness and promote access to public services and contribute to national revenue generation.

Naymote also organized town hall meetings in Lofa and Nimba counties to educate citizens100. 100 Naymote tracking and monitoring of the AAREST Agenda for Inclusive Development which has 378 interventions, 52 programs, and 6 pillars. Citizens expressed appreciation of the regular tracking and reporting of the government commitments by Naymote which they think is helping citizens gain knowledge about what the government is doing and is not doing to benefit the life of the citizens.

For many participants, it was their first time engaging with the national development framework and learning how they can play a role in holding their government accountable for fulfilling these promises.

"We told our people that we are not here for pleasure but to provide services as this is the president's county and we must deliver on the development agenda even if no other county will"." Francis Egu Lanssan, County Development Officer of Lofa County stated."We are now better equipped to align our county development plans with the CDA and AAID and actively support its implementation," he continued.

Key stakeholders at the event used the platform to voice concerns and actions that they have taken to ensure that the County Development Agenda is achieved. The level of awareness on political accountability is gradually resonating and contributing to increasing citizens' demand for political accountability and national development.

"Naymote President Meter Project is raising awareness for a high level of accountability as we are reminded even in our offices about the promises we make to the people. I truly appreciate this effort as it has inspired us as leaders to deliver in the interest of our people". - Tarnue N. Kerkulah-Lofa County Commander, Liberia National Police

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Finally, a learning visit was held with over 25 members of the Governance Clubs established in four high schools in Bong County who shared many experiences and the impact of the program due to its intervention. Some of the key issues raised were around the principles of democracy, political accountability, and local government in the county.

"I have been very intolerant and always violating the laws on campus in my school due to the level of power I have as the vice president of the student council, senior reporter, and speaker of my class, but the intervention of Naymote on the negative effect of the abuse of power has changed my whole perception".-Prosper Hance Nuquoi, member of the Governance Club.

The DAP is premised on a specific Theory of Change that "IF a government is politically accountable, THEN the quality of democracy is improved, and THEN citizens benefit from their participation in democratic processes". Naymote is achieving significant results through its governance tracking, advocacy, and capacity-building initiatives and change is coming gradually in Liberia.