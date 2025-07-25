Nigeria: Group Pledges Support for Military to Secure North-Central

The North-Central Youth Professionals (NCYP) on Thursday commended the Armed Forces of Nigeria for the massive victory recorded against terrorists advancing from the Baban Doka axis of Maru local government area in Zamfara State towards Ragada and Warari communities in Rijau LGA of Niger State.

The military operations on 22 July, 2025 was executed by troops of the Joint Task Force Operation FANSAN YAMMA (OPFY) who intercepted and neutralised a large group of the terrorists.

The troops, comprising joint teams from the Mariga and Zuru axes, launched a coordinated assault near Inana Village in Rijau LGA and engaged the terrorists in a fierce firefight.

During the engagement, the Air Component of OPFY provided vital intelligence, surveillance, and air strikes in support of the ground troops, enabling a decisive response.

The NCYP, in a statement signed by its President, Sunday Dikko and Secretary, Hassana Danladi, commended the troops for making the North-Central a difficult terrain for the terrorists.

NCYP noted that the terrorists were moving to the region as a result of military offensive in the North-West and North-East.

"The people of North-Central must cooperate with troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to deal with the criminal infiltrators. They are not welcome to our region.

"We are aware that they are moving here due to massive offensive in the NW and NE by troops of the military under the able leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Chris Musa.

"We stand with the Armed Forces. We will support you to make our region peaceful," NCYP added.