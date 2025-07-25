Nigeria: A Shop Turned Clinic As Batari Fights for Healthcare Access

blog

Childbirth is a gamble in Batari, Kano State, with no health centre in sight. Resident's survival depends on luck and local goodwill.

Batari, a rural community in Gwarzo Local Government Area, has lacked a functioning health facility for over five years since the only health post which served the community collapsed. With an estimated population of over 5,000 people, residents rely on a shop space donated by the traditional leader, which now serves as a makeshift clinic for basic care in the community.

According to the minimum service provision package for health facilities, Batari is eligible for at least a level 1 PHC, which should serve between 2,000 to 5,000 persons.

The closest facility is in Getso or Gwarzo, about 25 km away, an arduous and expensive journey, especially for pregnant women. Transportation costs run up to ₦3,000 round-trip, a major barrier for poor households. Without trained personnel or basic infrastructure, Batari's healthcare needs remain unmet.

Aminu Salisu recalled rushing his stepmother, who was pregnant with twins, to Gwarzo hospital in labour: "We lost the second twin on the way before we could take her to a health facility in Gwarzo. She suffered eclampsia and never fully recovered."

Another resident, Bilkisu Aminu, shared that, "I had four children, but only three are currently alive. I suffered a lot before delivery where I had to use tricycle to Gwarzo because Batari has no hospital. Three of my children were delivered at the health facility in Gwarzo."

According to Adamu Abdullahi, a health volunteer, "I sweep the shop, help during immunisation, all for free because we can't watch our people suffer. Pregnant women often come, but no one is available to attend to them. The officer in charge, who usually comes here from Getso, had to involve his wife, who now assists without pay."

The lack of a standard facility has placed unbearable strain on volunteers and exposed Batari's population to preventable maternal and child deaths. Despite community efforts, disparities in access to care persist. BHCPF resources have not yet reached the area, limiting any structured improvement in health outcomes.

The Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (2023-2026), under its second pillar, highlights the need for equitable access and resilient health infrastructure by ensuring that at least a level 2 PHC exist in every electoral ward of the country. Batari's experience underscores this urgency. Improving maternal and child health begins with functional PHCs in rural areas.

We call on the government and health stakeholders to:

Construct a fully equipped health facility in Batari

Deploy qualified health workers

Provide transport support for referrals and outreach

"If I were to choose between a mosque, a school, or a clinic, I would choose health first," says the traditional leader, Muhammad Salisu. "Because without health, we have nothing."